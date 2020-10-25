हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Light 'Diya' for soldiers protecting our borders in this festive season, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 70th edition of the Mann Ki Baat.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 25, 2020 - 11:47
Comments |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat.'' Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had also asked people to share their suggestions for the topic to bought up during the 70th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme.

Mann ki Baat` is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. Akashvani also broadcasts 'Mann ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Follow live updates on `Mann Ki Baat`:

25 October 2020, 11:29 AM

PM Modi in Mann ki Baat: World taking note of India's products, cites example of rising popularity of Khadi

25 October 2020, 11:26 AM

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: India stands firmly with our brave soldiers and security forces.

 

25 October 2020, 11:24 AM

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: We will mark the Jayanti of Sardar Patel on 31st October.

 

25 October 2020, 11:23 AM

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers,housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along.

25 October 2020, 11:16 AM

PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja & Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this Corona crisis.

25 October 2020, 11:10 AM

PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: This festive season- let us be VOCAL FOR LOCAL.

 

25 October 2020, 11:08 AM

PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain.

  • 78,64,811Confirmed
  • 1,18,534Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Pollution Updates : Air Quality Remains Very Poor today