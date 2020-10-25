LIVE: Light 'Diya' for soldiers protecting our borders in this festive season, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM wrote, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat.'' Earlier on October 10, Prime Minister Modi had also asked people to share their suggestions for the topic to bought up during the 70th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme.

Mann ki Baat` is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. Akashvani also broadcasts 'Mann ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Follow live updates on `Mann Ki Baat`: