LIVE: Light 'Diya' for soldiers protecting our borders in this festive season, says PM Modi

25 October 2020, 11:29 AM
PM Modi in Mann ki Baat: World taking note of India's products, cites example of rising popularity of Khadi
25 October 2020, 11:26 AM
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: India stands firmly with our brave soldiers and security forces.
25 October 2020, 11:24 AM
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: We will mark the Jayanti of Sardar Patel on 31st October.
25 October 2020, 11:23 AM
PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers,housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along.
25 October 2020, 11:16 AM
PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja & Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this Corona crisis.
25 October 2020, 11:10 AM
PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: This festive season- let us be VOCAL FOR LOCAL.
25 October 2020, 11:08 AM
PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain.