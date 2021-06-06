Southwest monsoon has further advanced into Maharashtra, Karnataka, says IMD

6 June 2021, 22:16 PM
Union Home Ministry team arrives in Kolkata to inspect Cyclone Yaas-affected areas. "We are on a 3-day visit to the state. We will visit several areas in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore," says a member of the team.
6 June 2021, 18:05 PM
Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who was admitted to ICU of PGIMER Chandigarh on June 3 & is being treated for COVID-19, is showing continuous improvement. His condition has been observed better today than previous days: PGIMER, Chandigarh.
6 June 2021, 15:21 PM
West Bengal government forms an expert committee to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted Government also invites the opinion of students and parents on the subject
6 June 2021, 15:20 PM
The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in the 'moderate' category on June 6 & 7. It is likely to deteriorate and crossover from 'moderate' to 'poor' category on June 8: National Weather Forecasting Centre, India Meteorological Department.
6 June 2021, 13:10 PM
This is a formal meeting with Governor. As of today, govt & organisation are working well. Some seats are empty in state cabinet & Chief Minister will take decision about them at the right time: UP BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh ahead of his meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel (ANI input)
6 June 2021, 12:46 PM
Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank approves release of Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 for States/UTs (ANI input)
6 June 2021, 11:33 AM
Uttar Pradesh lifts COVID-imposed curfew from all districts barring Meerut, Saharanpur & Gorakhpur as active cases in these three districts are above 600: ACS Information Navneet Sehgal
6 June 2021, 11:23 AM
Just two days before 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme's implementation in Delhi, the central govt stopped it. They claim we didn't take approval. We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don't need Centre's approval but we did so out of courtesy: Delhi CM
6 June 2021, 11:18 AM
The central government stopped the revolutionary doorstep ration delivery scheme which was supposed to start from next week. Why did you do it? : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
6 June 2021, 10:45 AM
Delhi's Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research withdraws its circular directing nursing staff to communicate only in Hindi/English & disallowing use of Malayalam language. Hosp administration says circular was issued without their information.
6 June 2021, 10:02 AM
Scores of farmers, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, continue to protest outside Tohana PS. They had gathered here last night in protest against MLA Devendra Singh Babli's controversial remarks and have been demanding release of farmers who have been arrested.
Tohana MLA Devendra S Babli had used abusive and inappropriate language during spat with farmers on June 1. Later, FIR was lodged against farmers leading to several arrests. "I forgive those involved in June 1 incident & apologise for my comments at the time," the MLA was quoted as saying by ANI.
Haryana | Scores of farmers, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, continue to protest outside Tohana PS (pic 1)
MLA (Devendra S Babli) has said he will withdraw the case he had filed (against farmers). He has also apologised. So why is the police not releasing them now? We have asked them (police) to either release those arrested or arrest us too: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.
6 June 2021, 10:00 AM
Thick layer of toxic foam floats on the surface of Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi.
6 June 2021, 09:41 AM
India reports 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2677 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,88,09,339
Total discharges: 2,69,84,781
Death toll: 3,46,759
Active cases: 14,77,799
Total vaccination: 23,13,22,417 (ANI input)