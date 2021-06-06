Southwest monsoon has further advanced into Maharashtra, Karnataka, says IMD

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will addressed a press conference on Sunday (June 6) on the issue of the central government blocking 'Home Delivery of Ration Scheme' in Delhi.

BJP national president JP Nadda will held a review meeting of the party's national general secretaries and state in-charges today.

The focus of this meeting will be on the Assembly elections of six states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to be held in 2022.

After the meeting, JP Nadda and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh met PM Narendra Modi.about the work of the Seva Hi Sangathan and the initial preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

