LIVE: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting, first in-person meet since April last year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (July 14). This will be the first in-person meeting which will be held at the PM's residence where all cabinet ministers will participate. The last physical meeting was held in April of last year when the coronavirus pandemic started. There will also be a virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers today.

The bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar of Calcutta High Court will hear the election petition of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today. CM Banerjee had filed the petition challenging the victory of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram constituency in the recently held West Bengal assembly elections.

India's first contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 Games will leave today. The Tokyo Games will begin from July 23.

