LIVE: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting, first in-person meet since April last year

14 July 2021, 11:26 AM
Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of the decision of Uttar Pradesh government to allow Kanwar Yatra amid #COVID19. A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman issues notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government. The Court will hear the matter on July 16. (ANI)
14 July 2021, 11:25 AM
WB Congress Gen Secy Rohan Mitra resigns from his post; writes to party's state chief AR Chowdhury, 'The sycophants surrounding you have not only brought your downfall but also led to the ultimate downfall of the party in the state with no visible signs of revival in near future'.
WB Congress Gen Secy Rohan Mitra resigns from his post; writes to party's state chief AR Chowdhury, 'The sycophants surrounding you have not only brought your downfall but also led to the ultimate downfall of the party in the state with no visible signs of revival in near future'
14 July 2021, 10:49 AM
Ahead of the monsoon session, Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is scheduled to be held on July 18. NDA floor leaders meet is also scheduled for the same day: Sources
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting of floor leaders on July 18.
14 July 2021, 10:29 AM
On intervening night of July 13-14th, a blinking red light was observed by troops in Arnia sector. Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light, due to which it returned back. The area being searched. Nothing found so far: Border Security Force (BSF) (ANI)
14 July 2021, 10:29 AM
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, likely to hold a bilateral meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meet in Tajikistan. (ANI)
14 July 2021, 10:28 AM
Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion area.
Maharashtra | Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion area.
14 July 2021, 10:27 AM
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has started his fast against dowry. The ‘fast against dowry’ is being organized by Gandhian organizations, says Governor's office The Governor will join the protest at Gandhi Bhavan from 4.30 pm to 6 pm today: Governor's office
Kerala | Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has started his fast against dowry. The 'fast against dowry' is being organized by Gandhian organizations, says Governor's office
The Governor will join the protest at Gandhi Bhavan from 4.30 pm to 6 pm today: Governor's office
