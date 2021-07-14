हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting, first in-person meet since April last year

The last physical meeting of the Union Cabinet was held in April of last year when the coronavirus pandemic started.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 - 11:28
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (July 14). This will be the first in-person meeting which will be held at the PM's residence where all cabinet ministers will participate. The last physical meeting was held in April of last year when the coronavirus pandemic started. There will also be a virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers today. 

The bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar of Calcutta High Court will hear the election petition of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today. CM Banerjee had filed the petition challenging the victory of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram constituency in the recently held West Bengal assembly elections.

India's first contingent participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 Games will leave today. The Tokyo Games will begin from July 23.

14 July 2021, 11:26 AM

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of the decision of Uttar Pradesh government to allow Kanwar Yatra amid #COVID19. A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman issues notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government. The Court will hear the matter on July 16. (ANI)

14 July 2021, 11:25 AM

WB Congress Gen Secy Rohan Mitra resigns from his post; writes to party's state chief AR Chowdhury, 'The sycophants surrounding you have not only brought your downfall but also led to the ultimate downfall of the party in the state with no visible signs of revival in near future'. 

14 July 2021, 10:49 AM

Ahead of the monsoon session, Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is scheduled to be held on July 18. NDA floor leaders meet is also scheduled for the same day: Sources 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting of floor leaders on July 18.

14 July 2021, 10:29 AM

On intervening night of July 13-14th, a blinking red light was observed by troops in Arnia sector. Alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light, due to which it returned back. The area being searched. Nothing found so far: Border Security Force (BSF) (ANI)

14 July 2021, 10:29 AM

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, likely to hold a bilateral meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meet in Tajikistan. (ANI)

14 July 2021, 10:28 AM

Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion area. 

14 July 2021, 10:27 AM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has started his fast against dowry. The ‘fast against dowry’ is being organized by Gandhian organizations, says Governor's office The Governor will join the protest at Gandhi Bhavan from 4.30 pm to 6 pm today: Governor's office 

