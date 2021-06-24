LIVE: PM Modi to chair all-party meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important and first meeting with the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Among other prominent leaders, the meeting will be attended by four former chief ministers of the erstwhile state, namely Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. As per sources, key issues like delimitation and assembly elections are likely to be discussed that may pave the way for the political processes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will convene a meeting of senior leaders, including all party general secretaries to chalk out a strategy to plan protests against the government on issues such as the hike in petrol and diesel prices. In the meeting, which will be held virtually, party leaders will also discuss the current Covid and political situations.

As per sources, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be present in Surat district court today to register his final statement in the court in relation to the case on his statement, "All Modis are thieves". Gandhi gave this statement in the rally of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP MLA from Surat had filed a case against Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 today via video conferencing. Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal will also be present on the occasion. On June 22, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Sanjay Dhotre had virtually inaugurated the Toycathon 2021 grand finale.

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari has to appear before the Ghaziabad Police today pertaining to questioning over tweets on the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad.

