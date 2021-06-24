LIVE: PM Modi to chair all-party meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders today

24 June 2021, 08:12 AM
NSAs of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) discussed international terrorism, extremism, separatism, radicalism, risks of increasing transnational organized crime, arms & drug trafficking, at the meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, yesterday. NSA Ajit Doval also attended it.
The meeting also stressed on SCO's regional anti-terrorism structure playing an important role in ensuring regional security and strengthening ties between member states in combating threats & challenges of modern world.
NSAs of both India and Pakistan also attended the meet.
