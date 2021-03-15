LIVE: Amit Shah to hold Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra in West Bengal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to start the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra in Jhargram, West Bengal at 11 am for the upcoming Assembly election on Monday (March 15). He will later address the public in Ranibandh at 1 pm and attend a town hall programme at 4 pm in Assam.

In another update, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Purulia district for the first time, where she is scheduled to address two public meetings. She will be addressing the public in the Jhalda area of ​​Baghmandi at 12 pm and the other in Rathtala Maidan in Balrampur at 2 pm.

The Parliament will continue its second budget session today at 11 am today. It is likely to see yet another uproar over certain issues relating to the farmers' protests and fuel price hike.

Banking services to be hit across the nation as lakhs of bank employees will protest privatisation today and tomorrow. The March bank strike comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan as part of the 2021 Union Budget.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates.

Live TV