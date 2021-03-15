LIVE: Amit Shah to hold Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra in West Bengal

15 March 2021, 09:18 AM
The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), has called a two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow, against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms' in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
15 March 2021, 08:44 AM
The Parliament will continue its second budget session today at 11 am today. It is likely to see yet another uproar over certain issues relating to the farmers' protests and fuel price hike.
15 March 2021, 08:44 AM
CM Mamata Banerjee will visit Purulia district for the first time and will address the public in the Jhalda area of Baghmandi at 12 pm and the other in Rathtala Maidan in Balrampur at 2 pm.
15 March 2021, 08:42 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to start the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra in Jhargram, West Bengal at 11 am today.