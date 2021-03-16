LIVE: President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco addresses MPs

16 March 2021, 10:39 AM
"India is the largest democracy in the world & at all levels, from local to national, is looking to be more inclusive with more women & young people. India respects the convictions, political & religious, of each person," Duarte Pacheco said.
16 March 2021, 10:36 AM
Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of "#COVID19 vaccines supply to foreign countries before completing the vaccination of citizens of the country."
16 March 2021, 10:35 AM
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation"
16 March 2021, 10:34 AM
Inter-Parliamentary Union President, Duarte Pacheco addressing the MPs at Central Hall said, "We have a special relationship between our 2 countries. Portugal & India have over 500 years old relations, so we know each other so better that I may say that we aren't just friends, we're brothers."
16 March 2021, 10:32 AM
"India is the world's largest working democracy & represents 130 cr citizens of the country. In last 74 yrs of independence, our democratic system has only strengthened. We are now celebrating 75 yrs of independence. This Central Hall is a witness to independence," said LS Speaker Om Birla.
16 March 2021, 10:31 AM
The RS Dy Chairman said, "You've (IPU president) assumed leadership of IPU in challenging times, particularly in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. After Spanish Flu, it has posed globally unprecedented challenges of a health emergency. It has severe impact on economies & societies across world."
16 March 2021, 10:29 AM
"It has been a testing time for governments as well as Parliaments to deal with this extraordinary situation. Pandemic induced lockdown restricted physical interactions & forced all of us to adopt new & innovative ways of working to contain spread of this deadly virus," said the RS Dy Chairman in his address.
16 March 2021, 09:58 AM
Bank employees continue their strike in Mumbai:
Maharashtra: Bank employees continue their strike on the second day following the call of the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU). Visuals from Mumbai.
UFBU had called a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. pic.twitter.com/h1Wx1mjiGW
— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021
16 March 2021, 09:56 AM
Banks in Siliguri, West Bengal, remain shut on the second day, in the wake of the two-day nationwide strike.
16 March 2021, 09:54 AM
President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco arrives at the Central Hall of Parliament. He will address the MPs shortly.
16 March 2021, 09:52 AM
JP Nadda will hold a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal's Bankura district at 11 am.