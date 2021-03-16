LIVE: President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco addresses MPs

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will hold a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal's Bankura district at 11 am in support of the BJP candidate.

In another update, the Parliament will continue its second budget session at 11 am today. The House was able to conduct Business in a normal fashion as there was no uproar over certain events relating to farmers protest and the fuel price hike.

Banking services were hit across the nation as lakhs of bank employees protested privatisation on Monday (March 15) and today (March 16) as well. The March bank strike came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan as part of the 2021 Union Budget.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates.

Live TV