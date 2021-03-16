हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco addresses MPs

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will be on a one-day visit to West Bengal on March 16.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 - 10:39
Comments |
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will hold a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal's Bankura district at 11 am in support of the BJP candidate.

In another update, the Parliament will continue its second budget session at 11 am today. The House was able to conduct Business in a normal fashion as there was no uproar over certain events relating to farmers protest and the fuel price hike.

Banking services were hit across the nation as lakhs of bank employees protested privatisation on Monday (March 15) and today (March 16) as well. The March bank strike came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan as part of the 2021 Union Budget.

Stay tuned with the live blog of Zee News for the latest updates.



 

16 March 2021, 10:39 AM

"India is the largest democracy in the world & at all levels, from local to national, is looking to be more inclusive with more women & young people. India respects the convictions, political & religious, of each person," Duarte Pacheco said.

16 March 2021, 10:36 AM

Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of "#COVID19 vaccines supply to foreign countries before completing the vaccination of citizens of the country."

16 March 2021, 10:35 AM

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation"

16 March 2021, 10:34 AM

Inter-Parliamentary Union President, Duarte Pacheco addressing the MPs at Central Hall said, "We have a special relationship between our 2 countries. Portugal & India have over 500 years old relations, so we know each other so better that I may say that we aren't just friends, we're brothers."

16 March 2021, 10:32 AM

"India is the world's largest working democracy & represents 130 cr citizens of the country. In last 74 yrs of independence, our democratic system has only strengthened. We are now celebrating 75 yrs of independence. This Central Hall is a witness to independence," said LS Speaker Om Birla.

16 March 2021, 10:31 AM

The  RS Dy Chairman said, "You've (IPU president) assumed leadership of IPU in challenging times, particularly in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. After Spanish Flu, it has posed globally unprecedented challenges of a health emergency. It has severe impact on economies & societies across world."

16 March 2021, 10:29 AM

"It has been a testing time for governments as well as Parliaments to deal with this extraordinary situation. Pandemic induced lockdown restricted physical interactions & forced all of us to adopt new & innovative ways of working to contain spread of this deadly virus," said the RS Dy Chairman in his address.

16 March 2021, 09:58 AM

Bank employees continue their strike in Mumbai:

 

16 March 2021, 09:56 AM

Banks in Siliguri, West Bengal, remain shut on the second day, in the wake of the two-day nationwide strike.

16 March 2021, 09:54 AM

President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco arrives at the Central Hall of Parliament. He will address the MPs shortly.

16 March 2021, 09:52 AM

JP Nadda will hold a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal's Bankura district at 11 am.

