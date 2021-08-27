LIVE: Afghanistan's Kabul airport bomb attack death toll rises to 90

New Delhi: Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops.

In another update, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting on Friday (August 27) is expected to discuss and take a decision on reopening of schools here in view of an improved COVID-19 situation.

The authority's meeting, which will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will discuss the report of a committee that has recommended opening of schools in a phased manner, starting with students of senior classes, from next month, they said.

