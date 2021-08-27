हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Afghanistan's Kabul airport bomb attack death toll rises to 90

President Joe Biden has vowed to "hunt" down the terrorists and make them "pay" for the deadly attacks outside the Kabul airport in which 13 US service members were killed and 18 others wounded.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 27, 2021 - 07:56
Comments |

New Delhi: Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US troops.

In another update, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting on Friday (August 27) is expected to discuss and take a decision on reopening of schools here in view of an improved COVID-19 situation.

The authority's meeting, which will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will discuss the report of a committee that has recommended opening of schools in a phased manner, starting with students of senior classes, from next month, they said.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news!

27 August 2021, 07:56 AM

US troops helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule braced for more attacks on Friday after Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 US troops.

27 August 2021, 07:54 AM

Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport.

27 August 2021, 07:53 AM

The US flag will be flown at half-mast until the evening of August 30 to honour the victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan's Kabul: White House

