LIVE: COVID-19 situation in West Bengal's 19 districts 'grim', says survey

New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal's 19 districts is reported to be "quite grim" as there is a steady rise in infections, according to an internal survey conducted by the state's health department.

"The infection rate has increased from 1.35 per cent to 1.78 per cent between March 15 and March 21. There are 19 districts on the list marked as red," a source was quoted as saying by PTI. The state reported 404 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,81,403.

Just days ahead of the first phase of elections on March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound state of Assam addressing rallies in Bihpuria and Sipajhar at 3 pm and 5.15pm, respectively. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address poll rallies in Bankura and Bishnupur.

In other news, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra cited the growing number of coronavirus cases as a problem and announced that Sunday lockdown may be imposed in two or three cities.

“If cases increase at this pace, then we would soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines. The government is mulling imposing lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities,” he said. Around 300-400 cases are being reported from Indore and Bhopal daily.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday decided to open up vaccination against coronavirus for everybody above 45 years of age from April 1. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said all those who are eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. The beneficiaries will have complete freedom to decide/choose the date of second dose within the extended interval of four to eight weeks according to their convenience.

