New Delhi: The counting of votes for 187 posts across 43 districts for Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls 2021 will began today (May 11, 2021) at 8 AM. The voting was held on Sunday after polling was cancelled following the death of the candidates between April 10 and 24.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (May 12) will hear the plea seeking direction to stop or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in compliance with orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Telangana State Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee News:

Live TV