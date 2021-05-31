LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns CBSE Board exams cancellation case to May 3

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
 With 1,52,734 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest-single day COVID-19 rise in 50 days. the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday (May 31).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 31, 2021 - 12:00
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: With 1,52,734 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest-single day COVID-19 rise in 50 days. the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday (May 31).

Meanwhile, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been moved to the government quarantine facility in Dominica. The High Court will also hear the Indian fugitive`s habeas corpus plea on that date.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in India for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking.

In another update, the Centre will take an important decsion regarding the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board exams amid protests by students, parents and staff.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news!

Live TV

 

31 May 2021, 12:00 PM

Centre tells Supreme Court that it will take a final decision on the issue of conducting or cancelling class XII CBSE, ICSE Board exam in two days and seeks time till Thursday (May 31) to place its decision before the court.

31 May 2021, 10:57 AM

India reports 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,80,47,534

Total discharges: 2,56,92,342

Death toll: 3,29,100

Active cases: 20,26,092

Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129
 

31 May 2021, 10:55 AM

Uttarakhand government has been making efforts for vaccination to employees who are working in the industries in SIIDCUL on a paid basis. Cost of two doses of vaccine is Rs 2,500 per person: State Infrastructure & Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand (SIIDCUL).

31 May 2021, 10:51 AM

Delhi HC dismissed the plea seeking direction to suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in view of the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic. 

The court imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioners & says it's a motivated plea. It was not a PIL

31 May 2021, 10:50 AM

Delhi HC while refusing to put a stay construction work says that as the workers are staying on site, no question of suspending the construction work arises. The concern DDMA order in question nowhere prohibits construction work.

