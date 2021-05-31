LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns CBSE Board exams cancellation case to May 3

31 May 2021, 12:00 PM
Centre tells Supreme Court that it will take a final decision on the issue of conducting or cancelling class XII CBSE, ICSE Board exam in two days and seeks time till Thursday (May 31) to place its decision before the court.
31 May 2021, 10:57 AM
India reports 1,52,734 new COVID-19 cases, 2,38,022 discharges & 3,128 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,80,47,534
Total discharges: 2,56,92,342
Death toll: 3,29,100
Active cases: 20,26,092
Total vaccination: 21,31,54,129
31 May 2021, 10:55 AM
Uttarakhand government has been making efforts for vaccination to employees who are working in the industries in SIIDCUL on a paid basis. Cost of two doses of vaccine is Rs 2,500 per person: State Infrastructure & Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand (SIIDCUL).
31 May 2021, 10:51 AM
Delhi HC dismissed the plea seeking direction to suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in view of the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.
The court imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioners & says it's a motivated plea. It was not a PIL
31 May 2021, 10:50 AM
Delhi HC while refusing to put a stay construction work says that as the workers are staying on site, no question of suspending the construction work arises. The concern DDMA order in question nowhere prohibits construction work.