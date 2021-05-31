LIVE: Supreme Court adjourns CBSE Board exams cancellation case to May 3

New Delhi: With 1,52,734 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours India maintained its declining trend of new cases and reported the lowest-single day COVID-19 rise in 50 days. the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday (May 31).

Meanwhile, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been moved to the government quarantine facility in Dominica. The High Court will also hear the Indian fugitive`s habeas corpus plea on that date.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in India for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking.

In another update, the Centre will take an important decsion regarding the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 Board exams amid protests by students, parents and staff.

