LIVE: India reports 23,077 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 718

As India continues its struggles against the coronavirus, the total number of cases surge to 23,077 which includes 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured, and 718 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data lates data.

The government on April 23 has also approved an ordinance through which an accused involved in the attack on healthcare workers could be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years in imprisonment depending on the grievousness of the injuries.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 27 lakh people and killed around 1.90 lakh people. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University as of 6.30 am on Friday, the global pandemic has infected approximately 27,04,676 people and has taken more than 1,90,490 lives.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19: