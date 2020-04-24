हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: India reports 23,077 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 718

As India continues its struggles against the coronavirus, the total number of cases surge to 23,077 which includes 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured, and 718 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry data lates data.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 24, 2020 - 08:51
Comments |

The government on April 23 has also approved an ordinance through which an accused involved in the attack on healthcare workers could be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years in imprisonment depending on the grievousness of the injuries.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 27 lakh people and killed around 1.90 lakh people. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University as of 6.30 am on Friday, the global pandemic has infected approximately 27,04,676 people and has taken more than 1,90,490 lives.

This live blog brings you all the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19:

24 April 2020, 08:48 AM

COVID-19 data India: Total number of cases rise to 23,077 which includes 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrated patient and 718 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 8.45 am IST.

24 April 2020, 08:43 AM

US House passes relief package for coronavirus COVID-19; Trump says we are close to a vaccine. (Read more)

24 April 2020, 07:52 AM

Delhi: The Delhi Police has constituted six committees to assess and bring improvements in the preventive measures against COVID-19 for the protection of police personnel. (ANI report)

24 April 2020, 07:00 AM

COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases stands at 2,704,676 across 185 countries. Death toll stands at 190,549. US cases surge to 867,459. (Johns Hopkins University data at 7 am IST)

24 April 2020, 06:40 AM

Tripura: No more COVID-19 cases in Tripura as the infected patient gets recovered. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expresses happiness. 

24 April 2020, 06:35 AM

Punjab: Union Home Ministry rejects Punjab govt's request for the opening of liquor shops in the state amid lockdown. (PTI report)

Corona Meter
  • 21700Confirmed
  • 4325Discharged
  • 686Deaths

