LIVE: India reports 23,077 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 718

24 April 2020, 08:48 AM
COVID-19 data India: Total number of cases rise to 23,077 which includes 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrated patient and 718 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 8.45 am IST.
24 April 2020, 08:43 AM
US House passes relief package for coronavirus COVID-19; Trump says we are close to a vaccine. (Read more)
24 April 2020, 07:52 AM
Delhi: The Delhi Police has constituted six committees to assess and bring improvements in the preventive measures against COVID-19 for the protection of police personnel. (ANI report)
24 April 2020, 07:00 AM
COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases stands at 2,704,676 across 185 countries. Death toll stands at 190,549. US cases surge to 867,459. (Johns Hopkins University data at 7 am IST)
24 April 2020, 06:40 AM
Tripura: No more COVID-19 cases in Tripura as the infected patient gets recovered. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expresses happiness.
— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 23, 2020
24 April 2020, 06:35 AM
Punjab: Union Home Ministry rejects Punjab govt's request for the opening of liquor shops in the state amid lockdown. (PTI report)