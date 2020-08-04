LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 18,55,745; death toll at 38938

India's COVID-19 tally surged to 18,55,745 which includes 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,503 recovered/cured cases and 38,938 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 52050 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and 803 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 66.30 percent, while the positivity rate is at 7.86 percent, the data stated.

This was the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday.

