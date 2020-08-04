LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 18,55,745; death toll at 38938

4 August 2020, 09:38 AM
COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 18,55,739 which includes 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,503 recovered/cured cases and 38,938 deaths as per Ministry of Health data.
4 August 2020, 09:27 AM
ICMR COVID-19 data: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 3rd August is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
4 August 2020, 07:06 AM
618 new COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 13,500. Death toll rises to 125 after 3 deaths were reported today. There are 8,581 active cases as per the state health department.
4 August 2020, 06:39 AM
Madhya Pradesh: 89 new COVID19 cases reported in Indore yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 7,735. Death toll in the district stands at 320. (ANI input)
4 August 2020, 06:34 AM
Sikkim reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally 688, active cases 390.
4 August 2020, 06:33 AM
4,752 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally 1,39,571, active cases 74,469; toll rises to 2,594 with 98 more deaths. (PTI input)