LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 18,55,745; death toll at 38938

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 - 09:48
Comments |

India's COVID-19 tally surged to 18,55,745 which includes 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,503 recovered/cured cases and 38,938 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 52050 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and 803 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in India has also crossed the 2 crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 66.30 percent, while the positivity rate is at 7.86 percent, the data stated.

This was the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday. 

Stay tuned to Zee  News live blog for more updates on coronavirus COVID-19:

4 August 2020, 09:38 AM

COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 18,55,739 which includes 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,503 recovered/cured cases and 38,938 deaths as per Ministry of Health data.   

4 August 2020, 09:27 AM

ICMR COVID-19 data: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 3rd August is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research 

4 August 2020, 07:06 AM

618 new COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases to 13,500. Death toll rises to 125 after 3 deaths were reported today. There are 8,581 active cases as per the state health department.

4 August 2020, 06:39 AM

Madhya Pradesh: 89 new COVID19 cases reported in Indore yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 7,735. Death toll in the district stands at 320. (ANI input)

4 August 2020, 06:34 AM

 Sikkim reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally 688, active cases 390.

4 August 2020, 06:33 AM

4,752 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, tally 1,39,571, active cases 74,469; toll rises to 2,594 with 98 more deaths. (PTI input)

