India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 1: UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports39 new COVID-19 cases; district's tally at 453

On the last day of lockdown 4.0, India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry's Sunday morning tally.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with 67,655 positive cases of coronavirus, as on May 31. Mumbai alone accounts for 39,686 of the total 67k cases of the state. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra stands at 36,040.

India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases with its tally of 1,82,143, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 tracker.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood to 89,995, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Several states released guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown, or 'Unlock 1.0', starting Monday, June 1.

