India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 1: UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports39 new COVID-19 cases; district's tally at 453

1 June 2020, 06:44 AM
Guatam Budh Nagar district administration yesterday said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut. "As per a report of health department, source of infection in 42% of the #COVID19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi," according the District Magistrate. https://t.co/S69c0j1vc9
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2020
1 June 2020, 06:41 AM
Sustained intake of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers, claims ICMR study. (PTI Report)
1 June 2020, 06:37 AM
Uttar Pradesh: 39 more COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total rises to 453 in the district. (PTI report)