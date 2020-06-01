हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, June 1: UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar reports39 new COVID-19 cases; district's tally at 453

On the last day of lockdown 4.0, India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry's Sunday morning tally.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 1, 2020 - 06:44
Comments |

On the last day of lockdown 4.0, India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry's Sunday morning tally.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country with 67,655 positive cases of coronavirus, as on May 31. Mumbai alone accounts for 39,686 of the total 67k cases of the state. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra stands at 36,040.

India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases with its tally of 1,82,143, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Covid-19 tracker.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood to 89,995, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Several states released guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown, or 'Unlock 1.0', starting Monday, June 1.

Follow this Zee News live blog for more updates on Coronavirus COVID-19:

1 June 2020, 06:44 AM

 Noida-Delhi border: Guatam Budh Nagar district administration yesterday said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut to combat the threat of coronavirus.

1 June 2020, 06:41 AM

Sustained intake of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers, claims ICMR study. (PTI Report)

 

1 June 2020, 06:37 AM

Uttar Pradesh: 39 more COVID-19 cases in  Gautam Buddh Nagar, total rises to 453 in the district. (PTI report)

  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 25,83,601Confirmed
  • 3,69,789Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT47M25S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Some people eat from India & support China-Pakistan?