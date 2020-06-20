LIVE: Delhi records highest single-day spike with 3,137 new COVID-19 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed 3.8 lakh mark on Friday (June 19, 2020).

As per the Ministry of Health data total cases in India surged to 380,532 which includes 163,248 are active cases while at least 204,711 people have been cured of the infection.

The number of Covid-19 death toll in the country has increased to 12,573, an increase of 336 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, which has emerged as the worst Coronavirus-hit state in the country, has so far recorded 1,20,504 cases, including 5,751 fatalities, and 60,838 recoveries. Tamil Nadu followed with 52,334 cases. The Covid-19 tally in Delhi has crossed the 49,000-mark with as many as 49,979 cases recorded so far in the national capital. Gujarat has reported 25,601 cases so far.

India is the world's fourth worst-hit nation in terms of a total number of confirmed cases it is just behind the US, Brazil and Russia.

