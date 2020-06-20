LIVE: Delhi records highest single-day spike with 3,137 new COVID-19 cases

20 June 2020, 07:23 AM
Mizoram: 10 new COVID19 positive cases in the state; the total number of cases in the state stands at 140 including 131 active cases and 9 cured/discharged.
20 June 2020, 07:20 AM
Delhi records highest spike with 3,137 fresh coronavirus cases taking tally to over 53K; death toll mounts to 2,035. (PTI input)
20 June 2020, 07:02 AM
Jharkhand: With 41 fresh COVID19 cases, state's tally reaches 1,961; number of active cases stands at 615. (PTI input)