Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana to be postponed amid prevailing COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana on Saturday (June 20) after a joint-meeting decided to postpone the Kanwar Yatra amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a detailed discussion over Kawad Yatra through video conferencing.

"To stop the spread of COVID-19, it is very important to stop large gatherings at one place," said CM Rawat.

"Soon a discussion regarding this will be held with other Chief Ministers as well," added CM Rawat.

CM Rawat informed that the same proposal was also received from the Kawad Sanghs and saint Mahatmas.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, commonly known as Kanvarias or Bhole, to famous Hindu pilgrimage places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch holy waters of Ganga River.

Lakhs of Shiva followers collect water from the Ganga and carry it across hundreds of kilometres to dispense as offerings in their local or famous Shiva shrines.

According to the health ministry on Saturday at 8 AM, there are 3,95,048 coronavirus confirmed cases across the country, out of which 1,68,269 are still active.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana account for 15785, 2177 and 9743 cases respectively.