India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 28: Athletes who have already qualified for Tokyo Olympics will remain qualified, says IOC President

28 March 2020, 20:47 PM Kurnool District Collector, Andhra Pradesh: A 23-year-old man from Rajasthan has tested positive for COVID19 in Andhra Pradesh. He is stable and being treated at GGH Kurnool.



28 March 2020, 20:46 PM Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, J&K: The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state jumps to 28 including 25 active cases of which 21 are in Kashmir division and 4 in Jammu division. Our teams have been consistently trying to trace every single contact and test them.



28 March 2020, 20:22 PM Athletes who have booked their berth in Olympics will remain qualified: IOC President

28 March 2020, 20:19 PM Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 positive cases in UP touch 61.



28 March 2020, 20:17 PM New Delhi: Migrant workers gather in very large numbers at Anand Vihar bus terminal to board buses to their respective home towns and villages amid nation-wide lockdown.

28 March 2020, 20:13 PM Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker has urged all MPs to contribute at least Rs 1 Crore from their MPLADs funds to fight COVID-19.

28 March 2020, 20:10 PM Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani: Any police official who dies while on duty during #CoronavirusLockdown, an ex- gratia of Rs. 25 lakhs will be given to their families.



28 March 2020, 20:07 PM Death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures.



28 March 2020, 20:03 PM Tamil Nadu: 2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu. Total of 42 cases reported in the state till now.



28 March 2020, 20:00 PM West Bengal: Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal. Total number of cases of Coronavirus in the state stands at 17.

28 March 2020, 19:50 PM Delhi Police has set up 24-hour helpline number 01123469526 to resolve issues related to lockdown due to Coronavirus. Total number of calls received on the helpline number till date is 3796.



28 March 2020, 19:49 PM Maharashtra: Government has decided to include treatment for Coronavirus under its health care scheme Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojna from April 1.

28 March 2020, 19:45 PM Karnataka: 12 new cases reported in the state. Till date, 76 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths & 5 discharged patients.

28 March 2020, 19:43 PM Karnataka: Government launches 'Food Helpline Number: 155214' for labourers who are facing problems amid Coronavirus lockdown.



28 March 2020, 18:50 PM Indian Railways will give full refund on all cancelled tickets booked for any train journey between March 21 - April 14, 2020. Passengers who had received only partial refund need to fill the form & send to the office to get the balance refund.



28 March 2020, 18:47 PM Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat: Shops selling essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm. Food and stay arrangements have been made at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi and Mumbai for people from the state.

28 March 2020, 18:46 PM Bihar: 1 more coronavirus case reported in Patna where a 24-year old woman has been tested positive for COVID-19.

28 March 2020, 18:44 PM Maharashtra: 13 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mumbai where 9 females and 4 males have been tested positive. Total cases touch 180 in the state.



28 March 2020, 18:20 PM COVID-19 total cases in India jump to 918. 19 people have succumbed to the virus.

28 March 2020, 17:55 PM Gujarat: One more death in due to coronavirus in Gujarat. Total 4 deaths till now in the state.

28 March 2020, 17:50 PM 3-week coronavirus lockdown not enough, sustained periods of shutdown with periodic relaxation will work, says Research.

28 March 2020, 17:23 PM Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 Crores to fight Coronavirus. Chairman Ratan Tata says, "urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis."

28 March 2020, 16:21 PM University Grants Commission to contribute one day's salary to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to combat COVID-19. UGC also appeals to VCs of Universities & principals of colleges to urge their teaching & non-teaching colleagues to also contribute.



28 March 2020, 16:17 PM Several state and UT governments are taking up various steps to help people go past the coronavirus pandemic without much harm. In order to fight the COVID-19, various state/UT governments have started helpline numbers to provide help during the 21-day lockdown period in the country. Here is the list of the state control room numbers: Andaman and Nicobar Island - 03192234287, 09474280024 Andhra Pradesh - 08645246600, 08645247185 Arunachal Pradesh - 08257891310, 8974987127, 9436074396, 0360- 2005160/59 , 0360-2292774 Assam - 03612237219, 94014044617 Bihar - 0612-2217781, 0612- 2233806 , 8544402232 Chandigarh - 0172-2704048 Chhatisgarh - 0771-282113 Dadara & Nagar Haveli - 0260-2642106, 0260-2630304 Daman and Diu - 0260-2230093 Delhi - 011-23831077 Goa - 08322419550 Gujarat - 079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914 Haryana - 0172-2545938 Himachal Pradesh - 0177-2628940, 2629439, 26296288 Jammu - 0191-2549100,2562646, 2560596, 2544581 Jharkhand - 06512446923 Karnataka - 08022340676 Kerala - 04712364424 Lakshadweep -04896263742 Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2441419, 0755- 4926892 Maharashtra - 022-22027990 Manipur - 0385-2443441 Meghalaya - 0364-2502098 Mizoram - 0389-2345943 Nagaland - 03702291122 Odisha - 06742534177 / 9437111705 Puducherry - 04132253407 Punjab - 01722747798 Rajasthan - 0141-2227296/2225264/2385777/2385776 Sikkim - 03592-201145 Srinagar - 01942477261, 2486567, 2452295 Tamil Nadu - 044-28414513 / 28593990 Telangana - 040-23454088 (08:00 am to 08:00 pm) Tripura - 0381-2416045 Uttar Pradesh - 0522-2237515 Uttrakhand - 0135-2710334 West Bengal - 033-22143526

28 March 2020, 15:31 PM Five new cases of coronavirus infections reported from Noida on Satuday. * 1 patient from Sector 44

* 1 patient from Sector 37

* 1 patients from Sector 128

* 2 patients from Mahek Residency at Dadri

28 March 2020, 15:27 PM Seven more positive cases reported from Srinagar on Saturday. Among the four — one has a history of contact with a positive case at religious congregation; other three have travel history outside J&K. Contacts are being traced: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir

28 March 2020, 15:17 PM In Karnataka, 74 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported till date and 3 deaths.

28 March 2020, 14:00 PM Union minister Nitin Gadkari asks Highway Concessioners/ Toll Operators to provide food and water to people who are trying to cross state borders to reach their native places, amid a 21-day nation wide lockdown period. I have advised Chairman NHAI and Highway Concessioners/ Toll Operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach to their respective native places. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 28, 2020

28 March 2020, 13:20 PM Kerala reports its first coronavirus COVID-19 death from a hospital in Kochi: State government quoted by new agency PTI.

28 March 2020, 13:10 PM Railway will be providing meals to the poor at four locations i.e. New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Shakurbasti at about 1:30 pm today.



28 March 2020, 13:07 PM The government annuonced a financial relief package for the power sector because it admitted that electricity consumers will not be able to pay the electricity bill for the next three months which will lead shortage of money to the power supply companies. Read more here

28 March 2020, 13:00 PM Two new cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu taking its total to 40. #UPDATE: TN has 2 new +ve cases. 42 Y M, Kumbakonam,return from West Indies at #TMCH Thanjavur.49 Y M, from Katpadi, return from UK at #Vellore Pvt Hosp. Both traveled from abroad transit via Middle East. Pts are in isolation & stable.@MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu @Vijayabaskarofl — National Health Mission - Tamil Nadu (@NHM_TN) March 28, 2020

28 March 2020, 11:59 AM Migrant workers at Ghaziabad's Lal Kuan, making their way back home to their native places amidst the 21-day lockdown period.

28 March 2020, 11:53 AM Maharashtra Congress president and state revenue minister Bala Saheb Thorat tweeted that he has communicated to all senior Congress leaders, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, District Magistrates and office bearers to help daily wage migrant labourers stuck while on their home amid nation-wide lockdown.

28 March 2020, 11:49 AM Andhra and Karnataka govts carry out joint quarantine operations for migrant labourers amid lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19. Read more here

28 March 2020, 11:41 AM In Zee News exclusive, the Central government has prepared a relief package on electricity amid the coronavirus scare, relief from penalty charges due to late filling of electricity bill. Also, for power distribution companies 50% relief in advance security deposit.

28 March 2020, 11:11 AM Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar took to twitter to announce that farmers won't suffer because of the 21-day lockdown. लॉकडाउन के दौरान अब नहीं होगी कृषि प्रभावित... केंद्र सरकार ने कटाई तथा बुवाई जैसे कृषि कार्यों, उत्पादों की खरीद एवं बिक्री को सुचारु रूप से जारी रखने के लिए पूरे देश में भौतिक लॉकडाउन से कृषि एवं कृषि सम्बन्धी कार्यों को बाहर रखने का निर्णय लिया है...#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2SEQJTHMnt — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) March 28, 2020

28 March 2020, 11:04 AM The UP government has arranged 1000 buses to transport the trapped people to their homes.

28 March 2020, 10:46 AM As many as 491 vehicles have been sent with fruits and vegetables in Gautam Buddha Nagar so that everyone can get fresh fruits and vegetables while under lockdown.

28 March 2020, 09:55 AM According to an analysis done by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in his extremely popular show DNA, China kept mum ever since the coronavirus crisis first broke out in December last year in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province. Read more here

28 March 2020, 09:50 AM Lockdown scene near Lucknow-Barabanki Border.

28 March 2020, 09:23 AM MP Nusrat Jahan today visited Chetla Market in Ward No. 82 in Kolkata, in her neighbourhood, for household shopping. She urged people to practice social distancing in the market places and stand in the designated marked circles. She also enquired about availability of househood products and requested the vendors to sell at fair prices.

28 March 2020, 08:37 AM Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is at 159, with five new cases reported from Mumbai and one from Nagpur.

28 March 2020, 08:29 AM A huge crowd of people gathered at UP border on Friday waiting to return to their native place amid lockdown due to coronavirus scare. They were seen boarding inter state trucks carrying essential items like milk and vegetables to get home.

28 March 2020, 07:48 AM Delhi Police have issued an advisory regarding cybercrimes in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19, warning people against fraud and scam schemes.

28 March 2020, 07:45 AM The Ministry of Health on Friday released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for reallocation of residents, PG students and nursing students as part of hospital management amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. As per the guidelines in SOP, the hospital may be divided into three broad zones - non covid area, covid area looking after patients with mild to moderate illness and critical area like the ICU. Read more here

28 March 2020, 07:22 AM Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Vijayanta Arya and her team have taken responsibility for providing essential items to refugees from Pakistan living at a camp in Majlis Park for during the 21-day lockdown period. "There are around 280 families at this refugee camp in Majlis Park... We got information that these people are in great need... We will provide the essential items including food and medicine," said Arya. She said that all have to work together to combat COVID-19 and it is a collective responsibility to help the needy. Read more here

28 March 2020, 06:57 AM US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the historic $2 trillion rescue package to help the Americans and secure the country's economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 100,000 people across the nation. "Help is on the way," Trump assured his countrymen as he signed the Bill in the Oval Office at the White House. Read more here