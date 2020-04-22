India coronavirus COVID-19 updates April 22: COVID-19 confirmed cases in Delhi touch 2,248, death count at 48

23 April 2020, 00:07 AM The COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) infected over 26 lakh people around the world and killed around 1.81 lakh people. According to the COVID-19 data provided by Johns Hopkins University as of 10 PM on Wednesday, the global pandemic has infected approximately 26,03,147 people and has taken more than 1,81,235 lives.

22 April 2020, 22:03 PM The Delhi Waqf Board appeals to people to avoid visiting mosques during Ramzan (Ramadan) amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

22 April 2020, 21:41 PM Delhi: The number of coronavirus containment zones in the national capital rises to 89 after two areas in the Lado Sarai area added to the list.

22 April 2020, 21:33 PM Rajasthan: 153 new COVID19 positive cases including 68 in Jaipur, 44 in Ajmer, 17 in Tonk and 11 in Jodhpur reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state surged to 1,888.



22 April 2020, 21:08 PM Delhi: COVID-19 cases in the national capital touch 2,248, death count at 48. Around 92 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.



22 April 2020, 21:03 PM Uttar Pradesh: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state rises to 1,449.

22 April 2020, 21:00 PM PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with PM of Ireland Leo Varadkar. The leaders updated each other about the current state of COVID-19 infection in their countries.



22 April 2020, 20:47 PM PM Narendra Modi to talk to the Chief Ministers of every state through video conference on COVID-19 issues and current situation on April 27.



22 April 2020, 20:28 PM Gujarat: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state jumped to 2,407 after 229 new cases were recorded in 24 hours. The death count surged to 103.



22 April 2020, 20:25 PM Lifeline UDAN continues to work with endless energy to support India’s fight against COVID-19. 330 flights transport over 551 tons of medical cargo to date.



22 April 2020, 20:12 PM Telangana: 15 new positive cases today and one death. Total cases 725, death toll 24.

22 April 2020, 20:00 PM Punjab: The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 257 in the state, with six more people testing positive in Jalandhar and Kapurthala today. 53 patients have been cured and 16 others have lost their lives.

22 April 2020, 19:58 PM Uttarakhand: No new coronavirus case reported for the second consecutive day today. The total number of cases stands at 46 out of which 23 patients have recovered.

22 April 2020, 19:57 PM West Bengal: There are 300 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, 79 patients have been cured while 15 others have succumbed to the infection. A total of 7037 samples have been tested in the state so far.

22 April 2020, 19:43 PM Maharashtra: 431 new cases in the state today. 18 deaths among COVID-19 patients today. State's confirmed tally now 5,649.

22 April 2020, 19:35 PM Bill Gates writes to PM Modi: We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation.



22 April 2020, 19:25 PM Bihar: 5 more COVID-19 cases take the state's total to 141.



22 April 2020, 19:15 PM Himachal Pradesh: No new case of coronavirus has been reported today. There are 23 active cases in the State, 11 patients have recovered and one person has died.



22 April 2020, 19:14 PM Kerala: 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today. 5 of them have foreign travel history and 3 infected through local contacts. Total number of positive cases in the state is 437 of which 127 are active cases.

22 April 2020, 18:57 PM ITBP on Twitter: Distribution of food and ration items to 110 families at Satsiling by 14th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Distribution of food and ration items to 110 families at Satsiling by 14th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.#COVID19#COVID#Himveers#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/tTwJGbPDWd — ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 22, 2020

22 April 2020, 18:54 PM Ministry of Home Affairs has again directed all States/UTs today to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff & frontline workers to prevent violence against them. #CoronaVirusUpdates: MHA has again directed all States/UTs today to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff & frontline workers to prevent violence against them:https://t.co/Vf7f04ukun#StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/hGnn71m84R — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 22, 2020

22 April 2020, 18:52 PM PM Narendra Modi: The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety! The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

22 April 2020, 18:51 PM Union Home Minister Amit Shah: PM Narendra Modi’s govt is committed to protecting those who are protecting India during these challenging times. Bringing an ordinance to end violence against our doctors & health workers is a testimony of the same. This will go a long way in assuring their safety and dignity. PM @narendramodi’s govt is committed to protecting those who are protecting India during these challenging times. Bringing an ordinance to end violence against our doctors & health workers is a testimony of the same. This will go a long way in assuring their safety and dignity. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2020

22 April 2020, 18:48 PM State-wise details of total confirmed COVID-19 cases (till April 22, 2020, 05:00 PM IST): #CoronaVirusUpdates: State-wise details of Total Confirmed #COVID19 cases

(till 22 April, 2020, 05:00 PM) ➡️States with 1-30 confirmed cases

➡️States with 31-400 confirmed cases

➡️States with 400+ confirmed cases

➡️Total no. of confirmed cases so far Via @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/mxUKRVIW7g — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 22, 2020

22 April 2020, 18:35 PM India's total cases surge to 20471 with 652 dead. In the last 24 hours, 1486 news cases, 49 dead.

22 April 2020, 18:33 PM Bihar: 21 new cases in the last 24 hours take the total count to 1,361. Total deaths so far jumped to 42.

22 April 2020, 18:28 PM Tamil Nadu: 33 new cases take the total recorded cases to 1629. Over 27 discharged today and a total of 662 have been discharged. Deaths 18. 373 cases in Chennai (highest in the state).



22 April 2020, 18:09 PM China dismisses US lawsuit that alleged it suppressed coronavirus COVID-19 information.



22 April 2020, 17:49 PM West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Centre lectures Bengal on COVID-19 preparedness, sends teams, but doesn't provide proper testing kits.



22 April 2020, 17:46 PM Maharashtra govt clarifies that Maharashtra govt in not thinking and planning of filing a criminal case against owner if the factory/industry’s worker or labour gets corona positive.



22 April 2020, 17:45 PM Haryana: There are 260 cases of COVID-19 in Haryana out of which 153 people have recovered and three died. 511 tests have been conducted on each 10 lakh people in the State. There is no case in three districts.



22 April 2020, 17:42 PM K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal: I thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handed over to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India.

I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handedover to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) April 22, 2020

22 April 2020, 17:17 PM Karnataka: As of 5:00 PM, around 427 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 17 deaths and 131 discharges.



22 April 2020, 17:07 PM Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party: Our Honble PM Narendra Modi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety & security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic. Our Honble PM @narendramodi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety & security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 22, 2020

22 April 2020, 16:56 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 27 new COVID-19 cases reported today, all from the Kashmir division. The total number of positive cases is now 407 ( Jammu-56 and Kashmir-35).



22 April 2020, 16:49 PM Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes coronavirus test.

22 April 2020, 16:43 PM Karnataka govt has decided to allow following Activities outside containment zone from April 23: 1) Hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, telemedicine facilities. (This would include all private clinics as earlier most were shut) 2) Construction of medical Health infrastructure including the manufacturing of ambulances. 3) Courier services. 4) Services provided by self-employed persons such as electricians, I-T repairs, motor mechanics, and carpenters in local areas. 5) Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, and all kinds of industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas; and all kinds of projects in industrial estates where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside. 6) Metro Rail Construction Projects with limits of Municipal Corporations where workers are available on site and no workers need to be brought in from outside.

22 April 2020, 16:10 PM Cabinet approves Rs 15,000 Crore for ''India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package".

22 April 2020, 16:07 PM Uttar Pradesh: No COVID-19 active cases in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hathras, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Maharajganj, Barabanki, Hardoi and Kaushambhi districts.

22 April 2020, 15:38 PM Prakash Javadekar: Acts of violence against healthcare workers to be made cognisable, non-bailable offences.



22 April 2020, 15:33 PM Rajasthan: 133 positive cases reported in the state today so far. 44 cases in Ajmer, 66 in Jaipur, 1 each in Bharatpur, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur, 3 in Jodhpur, 6 in Kota, 4 in Nagour, 7 in Tonk. Total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,868, including 27 deaths and 328 discharged.

22 April 2020, 15:30 PM Prakash Javadekar: In case of serious injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years. They can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakhs to Rs 5 Lakhs.



22 April 2020, 15:26 PM Prakash Javadekar: If the damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to the twice the price of the damaged property will be taken from the accused.



22 April 2020, 15:21 PM Prakash Javadekar: Over 1.86 lakh isolation beds ready in the country for the COVID-19 patients.



22 April 2020, 15:19 PM Prakash Javadekar: Rs 50 thousand to 2 lakh fine if found guilty of attacking health workers.



22 April 2020, 15:17 PM Prakash Javadekar: Violence against health workers not accepted.



22 April 2020, 15:11 PM Central Government brings an ordinance to end violence against health workers, carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty.

22 April 2020, 14:56 PM Bihar: 5 more COVID-19 positive cases in the state take the total to 136.

22 April 2020, 13:52 PM Five more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar takes total to 131.

Two females and one male from Khajpura Patna,

One female from Bihar Sharief,

One male from East Champaran.

Contact tracing on.