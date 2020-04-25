India coronavirus, COVID-19 updates, April 25: Tested more than 5 million people, more than any other country in world, says US President Donald Trump

26 April 2020, 00:11 AM More than 2 lakh global COVID-19 deaths, over 28.6 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases.



25 April 2020, 23:21 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of India Post Office during the coronavirus lockdown in the country. PM Modi on his official Twitter account shared a Tweet by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and said, "Kudos to the India Post Office Network, our hardworking postmen for their stupendous efforts in assisting people during this time."

25 April 2020, 23:20 PM The Bharatiya Janata Party's MPs from West Bengal will sit on strike at their homes on Sunday against the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown rules by the West Bengal government. The West Bengal BJP MPs allege the state government of not doing enough coronavirus tests and of hiding the actual COVID-19 figures.

25 April 2020, 22:21 PM Delhi: Total COVID-19 cases in the national capital surged to 2625 after 111 new cases were reported today. The death count at 54. Total 95 COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi now.



25 April 2020, 22:19 PM Around 1,200 students from Maharashtra will reach home from Kota in Rajasthan on Monday. Students will be sent through special buses.

25 April 2020, 22:07 PM Jharkhand: 8 new coronavirus patients registered today, total count surged to 67.

25 April 2020, 22:06 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 40 new cases take the total to 494. Total deaths 6.

25 April 2020, 22:05 PM Telangana: 7 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state, no deaths today. Total confirmed cases touch 990, death toll at 25.



25 April 2020, 22:04 PM US President Donald Trump: We have now Tested more than 5 Million People. That is more than any other country in the World, and even more than all major countries combined!

25 April 2020, 21:34 PM Rajasthan: 49 new COVID-19 cases take the state's total to 2,083.





25 April 2020, 21:16 PM Gujarat: The current total of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,071. The death count has jumped to 133 after 6 new deaths in 24 hours. Over 282 patients have recovered.



25 April 2020, 21:02 PM Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases; tally 7628. The death toll rises by 22 to 323.



25 April 2020, 20:18 PM Border Roads Organisation (BRO) clears Rohtang Pass three weeks in advance despite the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. This has been done in order to ensure the movement of essential supplies and relief materials to Lahaul Valley.

25 April 2020, 20:11 PM India's state-wise details of total COVID-19 positive cases:

(till 25 April, 2020, 05:00 PM) ➡️States with 1-35 confirmed cases

➡️States with 35-455 confirmed cases

➡️States with 455+ confirmed cases

➡️Total no. of confirmed cases so far Via @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/wSLlVsgvX7 — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 20:09 PM The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against hydroxychloroquine drug Donald Trump touted as a game changer against the COVID-19



25 April 2020, 19:41 PM Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to bring back Goans stuck in different countries due to the COVID-19 situation. Sawant said the government had prepared a foolproof SOP for crew members stranded on ships.

25 April 2020, 19:40 PM Uttarakhand: COVID-19 cases in the state will now be treated only in the hospitals designated for the purpose, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday. The hospitals where only COVID-19 cases will be treated now are Mela Hospital (Haridwar), Doon Hospital (Dehradun), Medical College (Rudrapur) and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital (Haldwani), he added.



25 April 2020, 19:38 PM Arunachal Pradesh Assembly sets up COVID-19 control room to help the stranded people across the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

25 April 2020, 19:32 PM Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh held widespread consultations with Ex-Bureaucrats to take stock of India’s fight against the COVID-19 and explored ways for an exit plan post lockdown.



25 April 2020, 19:30 PM Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state take the total to 242.

25 April 2020, 19:27 PM Delhi government to implement MHA's latest guidelines. Stand-alone shops and shops in residential areas to remain open but social distancing to be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented. No activity will be allowed in the containment zone.

25 April 2020, 19:11 PM Maharashtra: 96 police personnel including 15 officers have tested positive for coronavirus infection till now.



25 April 2020, 19:10 PM Kerala: COVID-19 cases rise to 457 in the state after 7 more infections were reported – 3 each in Kottayam and Kollam districts, 1 in Kannur.

25 April 2020, 19:08 PM Jharkhand: COVID-19 cases rise to 63 after 4 more people test positive in Ranchi.

25 April 2020, 19:04 PM Madhya Pradesh: Till date, 1945 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 99 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1085 cases and 57 deaths while in Bhopal, there are 388 cases and 9 deaths.

25 April 2020, 18:45 PM Maharashtra: Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours in Vasai Virar near Mumbai, three of them in Vasai, two in Virar, and two in Nalasopara. The total number has now reached 110 in the Vasai Virar area.



25 April 2020, 18:44 PM Maharashtra: In the last 24 hours in Aurangabad, five new corona patients have appeared. The number of Corona positive patients in Aurangabad now stands at 49.



25 April 2020, 18:43 PM Mumbai: 21 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours have been reported in Mumbai's biggest hotspot Dharavi. The total number of corona positive patients in Dharavi now stands at 241 whereas 14 people have died so far.

25 April 2020, 18:34 PM West Bengal COVID-19 active case - 423. Rise of 38 cases in the last 24 hours. Death count 18 to date.



25 April 2020, 18:29 PM Tamil Nadu: 66 positive cases today. 1821 total cases in TN. 52% recovery rate. 1 death today; total death toll at 23. 960 patients have recovered in the state.



25 April 2020, 18:21 PM Bihar: 1 more COVID-19 case in the state take the total to 239.

25 April 2020, 18:17 PM In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths.

25 April 2020, 17:50 PM COVID-19 India update as on April 25, 2020 till 05:00 PM: Total Cases - 24942 Active Cases - 18953 Cured/Discharged- 5209 Deaths - 779 Migrated - 1

25 April 2020, 17:35 PM Himachal Pradesh govt has decided to relax the curfew hours from 5.30 am to 7 am daily from Sunday onwards to facilitate the senior citizens and the general public for morning walks. The state government has also decided to give relaxation in curfew for four hours instead of the existing three hours from Monday. This would not only ensure social distancing but also minimum crowding in the shops.



25 April 2020, 17:34 PM Goa Government issues an order to all the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, both stand-alone and in hotels, resorts, etc. casinos, spa and massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs and multiplexes to remain shut till further orders.



25 April 2020, 17:28 PM Congress: Death. Despair. Desperation. The result of an unplanned lockdown.

25 April 2020, 17:25 PM Congress party on Twitter: Every sector of our economy is feeling the pain of lockdown and COVID-19 economic challenges but the govt refuses to release a relief package. It has been 1 month since the lockdown started & the businesses of India are still waiting.

Every sector of our economy is feeling the pain of lockdown & COVID19 economic challenges but the govt refuses to release a relief package. It has been 1 month since the lockdown started & the businesses of India are still waiting. #1MonthLockdownWithoutPlan pic.twitter.com/dRLNNynOC7 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 17:22 PM Uttar Pradesh: Coronavirus lockdown to continue in Ghaziabad.



25 April 2020, 17:20 PM Karnataka: 26 new cases reported as of 5:00 PM. Cumulatively 500 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 18 deaths & 158 discharges.

25 April 2020, 17:19 PM Uttar Pradesh: 112 total COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar out of which 53 are active cases.

25 April 2020, 17:15 PM Indian Railway’s production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has reopened its production process on Thursday (April 23, 2020) after 28 days of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.



25 April 2020, 17:09 PM Bihar: The total coronavirus cases rise to 228 in the state after 5 more people test COVID-19 positive.

25 April 2020, 17:08 PM Jammu and Kashmir: 40 new coronavirus positive cases registered today; total now at 494.

25 April 2020, 17:07 PM Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 cases rise to 1,778 after 157 more people test positive.



25 April 2020, 17:06 PM Chhattisgarh: 2 COVID-19 patients discharged from a hospital in Raipur, a total of 32 people have recovered in the state so far as only 5 cases are now active.



25 April 2020, 17:04 PM Derek O Brien, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha: IMCT Bengal visit served no purpose - Visiting districts with no hotspots - Asking for committee already in place Real aim is to spread the political virus. Doing it shamelessly. Blatantly. Take ur pick. IMCT= India's Most Callous Team IMCT= I Must Cause Trouble(in Bengal).

- Visiting districts with no hotspots

- Asking for committee already in place Real aim is to spread the political virus. Doing it shamelessly. Blatantly.

Take ur pick. IMCT= India’s Most Callous Team IMCT= I Must Cause Trouble(in Bengal) — Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) April 25, 2020

25 April 2020, 16:54 PM Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: India's healthcare workers its frontline warriors, should respect their contribution, ensure safety and dignity.



25 April 2020, 16:53 PM Assam: Petrol pumps in Hailakandi come out with banners 'No Mask, No Fuel' to stepped in making the wearing of face masks compulsory.

25 April 2020, 16:34 PM International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) and the University of Hyderabad developed a UVC based disinfection trolley to fight against the coronavirus by rapid cleaning of the hospital environment.

#IndiaFightsCorona: International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) and University of Hyderabad developed a UVC based disinfection trolley to fight against #COVID19 by rapid cleaning of hospital environment: https://t.co/QfKoH5Ysm5#StayHome pic.twitter.com/bcp2gmFQ8b — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) April 25, 2020