A team of CBI officials reached former finance minister P Chidambaram's Delhi residence on Tuesday evening. The senior Congress had moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram is likely to be arrested in the case.

Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI in the INX Media case.

