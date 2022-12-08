LIVE Updates | Jetpur (ST) Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Will BJP win against INC, AAP?

Jetpur (ST) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022: As the Gujarat Elections 2022 move towards its conclusion, people, their eyes are on all the constituencies and the winning parties in these seats. One of those important seats is Jetpur, situated in Chhota Udepur. The seat is one of the crucial ones in the assembly elections as the seat has approximately 2,26,998, which is around 90.18% as per the 2011 Census.

Furthermore, the seat holds special importance for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), as the political party has won the seat four times against INC. The winning streak of the BJP was broken in the last assembly elections in 2017 when Rathva Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai for INC beat BJP's Rathva Jayantibhai Savajibhai by 3,052 votes.

Gitaben Rathva of the BJP defeated Ranjitsinh Rathava of the INC by a margin of 40,721 votes (23.5% of the vote).

Currently, the contest for the seats is between 5 candidates competing to win the seat for their respective parties. For Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Jayantibhai Savjibhai Rathwa holds the fort on this seat. Similarly, Sukhram Hariyabhai Rathava is defending the seat for Indian National Congress (INC), and for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Radhika Rathava Amarsinghbhai is competing for the seat. Besides these parties, Rathwa Nevsingbhai Chhaganbhai is competing for Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party, and Rathwa Namalabhai (Narendrabhai) Gurjibhai is competing for Bhartiya Tribal Party.

It is to be noted that the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, with the result to be declared today, i.e., December 8. The counting of the votes is scheduled to begin at 8 AM. Here we share all the LIVE updates on the vote counting of the Jetpur constituency.