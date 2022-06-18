Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE updates: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka has announced the date and time for the release of board exam results for the Pre-University Course (PUC) II 2022. Karnataka DPUE Announce the 2nd PUC Results 2022 today, June 18. Results, once released PUC 2nd results 2022 will be available for students at karresults.nic.in from 12:00 PM onwards. The PUC Examination board conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 exam between April 22 to May 18, 2022, across the state. The candidates must be eagerly waiting for their result declaration.

As many as 6,84,255 students are awaiting for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result. As per the Education Department Officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates enrolled for this year's exam.

