Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE updates: 2nd PUC results Declared at karresults.nic.in- Check Scorecard here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE updates: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Declared at karresults.nic.in- Check Scorecard here
Trending Photos
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE updates: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka has announced the date and time for the release of board exam results for the Pre-University Course (PUC) II 2022. Karnataka DPUE Announce the 2nd PUC Results 2022 today, June 18. Results, once released PUC 2nd results 2022 will be available for students at karresults.nic.in from 12:00 PM onwards. The PUC Examination board conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 exam between April 22 to May 18, 2022, across the state. The candidates must be eagerly waiting for their result declaration.
As many as 6,84,255 students are awaiting for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result. As per the Education Department Officials, there are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates enrolled for this year's exam.
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest and live updates on Karnataka PUC Result 2022:
Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Declared / 2nd PUC Result Declared Karnataka / Karnataka Board Result 2022 will be declared soon karresults.nic.in
Karnataka PUC Result 2022: Result Declared
The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022. Here's the direct link to check your result.
Karnataka PUC Result 2022: How to check result
- Go to karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in, the official website.
- Enter the requested information, such as your registration number and date of birth.
- Press the submit button.
- The Karnataka Class 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Karnataka PUC Results 2022: Results Statistics
Total Students appeared: 6,83,563
Total students passed: 4,22,966
Overall pass percentage: 61.88%
Karnataka PUC Result 2022: How to check results via SMS
Students can also use SMS to check their Karnataka board exam results 2022. To check the Karnataka II PUC result via text message, students must send the text in the format specified.
Step 1: Enter the SMS in the following format: KAR12registration number
Step 2: Send the SMS to the number 56263.
Step 3: Students will be notified of their board exam results via the same registered mobile number.
Karnataka PUC Result 2022: How to check results via SMS
Students can also use SMS to check their Karnataka board exam results 2022. To check the Karnataka II PUC result via text message, students must send the text in the format specified.
Step 1: Enter the SMS in the following format: KAR12registration number
Step 2: Send the SMS to the number 56263.
Step 3: Students will be notified of their board exam results via the same registered mobile number.
Karnataka PUC Result 2022: How to check results via SMS
Students can also use SMS to check their Karnataka board exam results 2022. To check the Karnataka II PUC result via text message, students must send the text in the format specified.
Step 1: Enter the SMS in the following format: KAR12registration number
Step 2: Send the SMS to the number 56263.
Step 3: Students will be notified of their board exam results via the same registered mobile number.
Karnataka PUC Result 2022: How to download marksheet
- Visit the official site of karresults.nic.in.
- Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC result link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 today
Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be released today, June 18, 2022, at 12 p.m.
Karnataka PUC Result 2022: Karnataka link available at 12 noon
The 2nd PUC result 2022 Karnataka will be released online. At 12 p.m., a link to the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 will be made available. Students can get the most recent updates on the Karnataka PUC results 2022 by visiting the pue.kar.nic.in results 2021 link.
Karnataka PUC results 2022: B.C Nagesh wishes good luck to students
The result of the secondary PU It is available on the department's website at http://karresults.nic.In. The results will be available at 12 p.m. today. Best wishes, B.C Nagesh, the minister of primary and secondary education, tweeted.
ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯು ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು
ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ https://t.co/j1ntn8hcEF ನೋಡಬಹುದು.
ಇಂದು ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12 ಗಂಟೆಯಿಂದ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಲಭ್ಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ. #PUCResults
— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) June 18, 2022
Karnataka PUC Results 2022: Details Required
Roll number and other credentials are required to check PUC result 2022 Karnataka.
2nd PUC result: Over 2239 students scored 600/600 marks in 2021
As many as 2,239 students had secured full marks (600/600) after the evaluation process. Of the total 6,66,497 students registered for PUC exams, 95,628 candidates secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU.
Karnataka PUC results: Boys outshined girls in 2021
In the PUC results 2021, boys had performed better than the girls. Of the total 3,31,359 registered, a total of 60,085 boys secured distinction whereas 35,543 girls had secured distinction from the 3,35,138 registered girl students.
Karnataka 2nd puc result 2022, TODAY
The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will release the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams 2022 today. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in
Karnataka PUC result 2022: How to check 2nd PUC results if website is not working
All students will get their Karnataka PUC results through SMS on the mobile number registered while enrolling in the Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS). Students can also check the result by sending an SMS: KAR12<ROLLNUMBER> to 56263
Karnataka 2nd PUC exams
Around 6.8 lakh students had applied for the PUC 2nd-year exams, however, a large number of students could not appear for the exam. On the first day of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, as many as 7,856 candidates missed their exams.
Karnataka PUC Results 2022: Where to check 2nd PUC results
Result of Karnataka class 12th once announced will be made available online for students from 11:30 onwards. To download the 2nd PUC result 2022, students shall visit the official website - karresults.nic.in. Around 6 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 date and time
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 will be announced today, 18th June 2022 - Saturday at 11 AM in a press meet. Following this, the PUE Department will make the 2nd PUC Results 2022 Karnataka available to all the students online via the official website - karresults.nic.in at 11:30 AM onwards. The date and time for Karnataka 12th Result 2022 has been confirmed by the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh in a tweet recently.
2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow.
Best wishes to all students.
— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) June 17, 2022
More Stories