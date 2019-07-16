Karnataka political turmoil live updates: SC says can't direct Speaker on MLAs' resignations

The political situation in Karnataka remains every bit as tense as it is uncertain with the Congress-JDS government here facing a massive threat. A number of MLAs from both parties had tendered their resignation and while these have not been accepted by Speaker Ramesh Kumar, it has not deterred the rebels from maintaining a tough stance.

The dissenting MLAs had moved Supreme Court last week against the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, accusing him of deliberately delaying a decision on their resignations. Ramesh Kumar had sought more time and the apex court had asked him to maintain status quo till the matter is heard by its three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The battle for power back in Karnataka has been bitter to the core with BJP upping the pressure on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. The BJP claims that Kumaraswamy ought to resign. The government will face a No-Confidence Motion on Thursday.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday (July 16):