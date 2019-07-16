Karnataka political turmoil live updates: SC says can't direct Speaker on MLAs' resignations

16 July 2019, 11:51 AM
Rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy says he will go the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday to participate in the floor test. He says that his resignation has not been accepted yet, reasons for resigning are internal.
16 July 2019, 11:50 AM
Supreme Court tells Rohatgi that it cannot direct Speaker on how to handle resignations of the MLAs. " We cannot stop the Speaker or prohibit him," says CJI Gogoi.
16 July 2019, 11:36 AM
"This is an attempt to scuttle their resignations. The Speaker is trying to make a decision on both the issues-resignation and disqualification-at the same time," Mukul Rohatgi, representing the ten rebel MLAs who filed the petition, tells Supreme Court.
16 July 2019, 11:35 AM
BJP's Pralhad Joshi has raised questions against Speaker Ramesh Kumar, says rebel MLAs were forced to approach Supreme Court.
16 July 2019, 11:34 AM
The Supreme Court had previously asked Speaker Ramesh Kumar to maintain status quo.
16 July 2019, 11:32 AM
All eyes are on the Supreme Court as a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose begin hearing rebel MLA's plea.