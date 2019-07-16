close

Karnataka political turmoil live updates: SC says can't direct Speaker on MLAs' resignations

The fate of the resignation of dissenting MLAs of Congress and JDS could well decide the fate of the present Karnataka government under HD Kumaraswamy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 12:09
Comments |
File photo

The political situation in Karnataka remains every bit as tense as it is uncertain with the Congress-JDS government here facing a massive threat. A number of MLAs from both parties had tendered their resignation and while these have not been accepted by Speaker Ramesh Kumar, it has not deterred the rebels from maintaining a tough stance.

The dissenting MLAs had moved Supreme Court last week against the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, accusing him of deliberately delaying a decision on their resignations. Ramesh Kumar had sought more time and the apex court had asked him to maintain status quo till the matter is heard by its three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

The battle for power back in Karnataka has been bitter to the core with BJP upping the pressure on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. The BJP claims that Kumaraswamy ought to resign. The government will face a No-Confidence Motion on Thursday.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday (July 16):

16 July 2019, 11:51 AM

Rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy says he will go the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday to participate in the floor test. He says that his resignation has not been accepted yet, reasons for resigning are internal.

16 July 2019, 11:50 AM

Supreme Court tells Rohatgi that it cannot direct Speaker on how to handle resignations of the MLAs. " We cannot stop the Speaker or prohibit him," says CJI Gogoi.

16 July 2019, 11:36 AM

"This is an attempt to scuttle their resignations. The Speaker is trying to make a decision on both the issues-resignation and disqualification-at the same time," Mukul Rohatgi, representing the ten rebel MLAs who filed the petition, tells Supreme Court.

16 July 2019, 11:35 AM

BJP's Pralhad Joshi has raised questions against Speaker Ramesh Kumar, says rebel MLAs were forced to approach Supreme Court.

16 July 2019, 11:34 AM

The Supreme Court had previously asked Speaker Ramesh Kumar to maintain status quo.

16 July 2019, 11:32 AM

All eyes are on the Supreme Court as a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose begin hearing rebel MLA's plea.

