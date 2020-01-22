Live updates: SC to hear pleas challenging Citizenship Amendment Act shortly

22 January 2020, 10:19 AM
Meanwhile, voting for the nine municipal corporations and 120 municipalities in Telangana will be held today (January 22). The total municipal wards in the 129 ULBs are 2,727 while there are 325 divisions in the nine municipal corporations.
Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. The results will be declared on January 25.
22 January 2020, 09:44 AM
Hearing on CAA in SC will be at around 10.40 am, its listed fourth on the apex court's list. The petitions will be heard by a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.