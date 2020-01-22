Live updates: SC to hear pleas challenging Citizenship Amendment Act shortly

22 January 2020, 10:19 AM

Meanwhile, voting for the nine municipal corporations and 120 municipalities in Telangana will be held today (January 22). The total municipal wards in the 129 ULBs are 2,727 while there are 325 divisions in the nine municipal corporations.

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. The results will be declared on January 25.