हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: SC to hear pleas challenging Citizenship Amendment Act shortly

The nation on Wednesday (January 22) woke up to several developments and we at Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 10:26
Comments |

The nation on Wednesday (January 22) woke up to several developments and we at Zee News will bring you the top news throughout the day. Stay tuned.

22 January 2020, 10:19 AM

Meanwhile, voting for the nine municipal corporations and 120 municipalities in Telangana will be held today (January 22). The total municipal wards in the 129 ULBs are 2,727 while there are 325 divisions in the nine municipal corporations. 

Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm. The results will be declared on January 25.

22 January 2020, 09:44 AM

Hearing on CAA in SC will be at around 10.40 am, its listed fourth on the apex court's list. The petitions will be heard by a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. 

Must Watch

PT41M40S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, January 21, 2020