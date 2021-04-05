LIVE: Amit Shah reaches Chhattisgarh, pays tribute to martyred soldiers of Bijapur Naxalite encounter

5 April 2021, 12:04 PM
Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupesh Baghel hold a meeting with top officials in Jagdalpur, over the naxal attack in which 14 security personnel lost their lives.
5 April 2021, 12:01 PM
While hearing on Dr Jaishri Patil's plea regarding allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Bombay High Court says Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister and no impartial probe can be done by the police. Bombay HC asks CBI to start a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh.
5 April 2021, 12:00 PM
A suspicious object has been found near National Media Centre in New Delhi, dog squad reaches the spot, revealed Delhi Police.
5 April 2021, 11:59 AM
After attending wreath-laying ceremony for 14 jawans who died in the Chhattisgarh Naxal attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with top officials in Jagdalpur & later meet injured jawans & visit CRPF camp, (ANI)
5 April 2021, 11:58 AM
Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lay wreath at the coffins of 14 security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur.
5 April 2021, 11:58 AM
Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Jagdalpur, received by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
5 April 2021, 11:57 AM
Punjab: Amid increasing COVID cases, Ludhiana district administration sets up RT-PCR test kiosks, launches vaccination vans.
"200 vaccination vans will be set up soon. Besides, we've mobile teams conducting RT-PCR tests of people seen without masks", says the Civil Surgeon
5 April 2021, 11:57 AM
Actor Akshay Kumar says he has been hospitalised as a 'precautionary measure under medical advice'. He tested positive for the disease yesterday.
5 April 2021, 11:56 AM
One person dies, two others injured as fire breaks out at a firecracker factory in Duraiswamipuram area of Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, says District Magistrate R Kannan
5 April 2021, 11:56 AM
Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being shifted to a hospital. The officer involved in this probe will also undergo COVID test: NCB
5 April 2021, 11:52 AM
Chhattisgarh: Wreath laying ceremony of soldiers who lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border, is being held in Bijapur.
