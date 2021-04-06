Live updates: Voting in 475 Assembly constituencies across 4 States, one UT today

New Delhi: One of the most important days for the political parties is here as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry go to Assembly polls on Tuesday (April 6, 2021). To make the day more interesting, Assam will also vote in the third and final phase of polling, whereas, West Bengal will witness the crucial third phase of polling in the eight-phased elections.

In Tamil Nadu, the Assembly elections 2021 have been termed as the most intense in the state's electoral history as these are the first polls in the absence of stalwarts DMK's M Karunanidhi and AIADMK's J Jayalalithaa. There are 234 Assembly constituencies that are going for single-phase polls on Tuesday and with women (3,19,39,112) outnumbering men (3,09,23,651), the 6.28 crore voters, which includes 7,192 third gender people, would decide the fortunes of 3,998 candidates.

The state has 88,937 polling stations 1,29,165 ballot units, 91,180 control units (which comprise the Electronic Voting Machine) and an equal number of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) units. As many as 4,17,521 polling personnel are on duty and over 1.50 lakh security personnel, including those from state police, Central Armed Police Force, and home guards have been deployed.

There are 10,813 vulnerable polling stations and 537 critical and webcasting is all set to be done from '50 per cent' of the polling stations.

AIADMK is in the fray in 191 segments (including allies who are contesting on AIADMK's two-leaves symbol) and DMK is fighting from 188 constituencies (including poll partners who are contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol).

In Kerala, the polling for all the 140 assembly constituencies will be conducted across 40,771 polling stations today. The total number of electors in the State is 2,74,46,039 which include 1,32,83,724 males, 1,41,62,025 females and 290 transgender. This time, there are a total of 957 candidates. Kerala's Palakkad constituency is one of the important constituencies as it is set to witness a tight competition with 'Metro Man' and BJP candidate E Sreedharan in the fray in this electoral battle.

Puducherry will also go to polls, where for the elections, as many as 1,558 polling stations, including 952 main and 606 auxiliary polling stations, have been set up in 635 locations. A total of 30 constituencies across the UT are going to polls, in which 324 candidates are in the fray. A total of 10,04,507 electors will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 324 candidates across 30 constituencies in Puducherry.

Elections in the UT, which is currently under President's Rule, is mainly between the Congress-DMK alliance and the NDA comprising All India NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP.

On the other hand, West Bengal will also witness the third phase of the state's Assembly election where the fate of 31 constituencies spread across three districts is at stake. These 31 Assembly seats spread across South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly are crucial both for the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The polling will take place in 16 constituencies of South Parganas, 8 constituencies of Hooghly and 7 constituencies of Howrah. The total number of electors in these constituencies are 78,56,474 that includes 4,049 service voters with 39,97,218 are male electors and 38,59,013 female voters. The total number of polling stations is 10,871 that includes 8,480 main and 2,391 auxiliary booths. The total number of third-gender voters is 243 while overseas voters are only two. The election data also shows that 205 candidates including 13 females from different political parties are in the fray for the third phase of polls.

In Assam, the third and final phase of polling in 40 of the 126-member Assembly will be a litmus test for the ruling BJP-led alliance and the main opposition Congress-led 'Mahajot' (grand alliance). Tuesday's electoral battle in 12 districts is going to be decisive for the BJP and Congress as both the parties had won 11 seats each in the 2016 Assembly elections.

Polling in all these four states and one UT will begin from 7 am and shall go on till 7 pm, with the last one hour dedicated for COVID-19 positive patients to cast their votes.

