Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751134
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Congress Abandoned Bapu...': PM Modi Attacks Oppn In Bihar's Champaran

Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates:  PM Modi to host public meeting in Maharajganj in Bihar and Prayagraj district in UP. While Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Haryana today to address a public meeting in Yamunanagar of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 01:02 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Just a day after the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polling concluded for 8 States/UTs, the contesting parties have ramped up their campaign efforts to tackle the remaining two phases, namely the sixth and seventh phases of the elections.  

Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections saw an approximate voter turnout of 58.96%, according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App. West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 73.14%, while Maharashtra had the lowest at 53.34%. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its first major poll battle, with the Baramulla constituency recording a turnout of 54.67%, the highest since 1984.  

The Bhartiya Janta Party-led NDA has sent its star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to woo the voters in the Champaran and Maharajganj regions in Bihar and Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Haryana today to address a public meeting in Yamunanagar of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat.  

On Monday, polling concluded for 49 Lok Sabha seats across six states and two Union Territories.  

The Prime Minister will be engaging in conversation with over 25,000 women in his constituency, Varanasi, from where he is eyeing his third consecutive Lok Sabha poll victory against Ajay Rai, fielded by the Congress party. 

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Latest Updates On Lok Sabha Elections

21 May 2024
12:58 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amit Shah Says, Odisha Lacks Hardworking Chief Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting in Odisha when he stated that the state is a notably picturesque region with an extensive coastline, abundant mineral resources, and diligent youth. However, he remarked that the state lacks a hard-working Chief Minister. Shah further mentioned that BJP will appoint a hard-working young Chief Minister for Odisha.

12:54 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Slams Congress In Champaran Rally 

The Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting in Bihar’s Champaran, he said, “On the very first day of coming to power, the Congress completely abandoned Bapu; it abandoned Bapu's values and ideals." 

Modi added that the Congress party and its ally parties together ruined 60 years of the country. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission