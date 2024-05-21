Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Just a day after the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polling concluded for 8 States/UTs, the contesting parties have ramped up their campaign efforts to tackle the remaining two phases, namely the sixth and seventh phases of the elections.

Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections saw an approximate voter turnout of 58.96%, according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App. West Bengal recorded the highest polling percentage at 73.14%, while Maharashtra had the lowest at 53.34%. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its first major poll battle, with the Baramulla constituency recording a turnout of 54.67%, the highest since 1984.

The Bhartiya Janta Party-led NDA has sent its star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to woo the voters in the Champaran and Maharajganj regions in Bihar and Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be in Haryana today to address a public meeting in Yamunanagar of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat.

On Monday, polling concluded for 49 Lok Sabha seats across six states and two Union Territories.

The Prime Minister will be engaging in conversation with over 25,000 women in his constituency, Varanasi, from where he is eyeing his third consecutive Lok Sabha poll victory against Ajay Rai, fielded by the Congress party.