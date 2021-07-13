LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to meet 8 CMs from North-Eastern states

13 July 2021, 09:40 AM
Two killed, one injured after a tiger attacked them in forest area in UP's Pilibhit "Victims were traveling on the bike at night. Bodies have been sent for post mortem. Further probe on," said Kirit Kumar Rathod, SP
Two killed, one injured after a tiger attacked them in forest area in UP's Pilibhit
"Victims were traveling on bike at night. Bodies have been sent for post mortem. Further probe on," said Kirit Kumar Rathod, SP (12.07) pic.twitter.com/yPCKdUOmnE
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2021
13 July 2021, 09:40 AM
Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli supporters staged a protest in Kathmandu against the Supreme Court's order to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) and appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal.
Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli supporters staged a protest in Kathmandu against the Supreme Court's order to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) and appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal. (12.07) pic.twitter.com/VMNwQSkQ5I
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
13 July 2021, 09:38 AM
Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.
Union Minister for Woman and Child Development, Smriti Irani, was also included in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.
Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh. pic.twitter.com/3M4XjSsFj7
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
13 July 2021, 09:37 AM
Rescue operation underway in Boh Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after massive landslides and floods on Monday (July 12).
#WATCH Rescue operation underway in Boh Valley in Kangra district after massive landslide and floods yesterday#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/wz4TJAPuyd
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
13 July 2021, 09:34 AM
Delhi witnesses heavy showers; visuals from Akbar Road
#WATCH Delhi witnesses heavy showers; visuals from Akbar Road pic.twitter.com/6JfL3aXgbP
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021
13 July 2021, 09:33 AM
Monsoon arrives in Delhi, visuals from near Shahjahan Road
Monsoon arrives in Delhi, visuals from near Shahjahan Road pic.twitter.com/XsSPER1aPZ
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021