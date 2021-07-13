हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to meet 8 CMs from North-Eastern states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the region.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 - 09:40
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a virtual meeting on Tuesday (July 13) with the Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the region.

Apparently, three out of every five districts that reported a test positivity rate of more than 10 per cent over the past week are in the Northeast region.

The Union Health Ministry data show that of the 58 districts that reported a positivity rate higher than 10 per cent between July 5 and July 11, as many as 37 were from the Northeast region.

While absolute numbers in the Northeast are small compared to the larger Indian states, the overall weekly positivity in India was only 2.21 per cent as of Sunday (July 11).

With 37,154 new coronavirus infections, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,08,74,376, while the total recoveries crossed three crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities. While Kerala reported 12,220 new cases, Maharashtra detected 8,535 infections.

The country’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899. Active cases in Maharashtra have increased by more than 2,000. Maharashtra now has more active cases than Kerala.

13 July 2021, 09:40 AM

Two killed, one injured after a tiger attacked them in forest area in UP's Pilibhit "Victims were traveling on the bike at night. Bodies have been sent for post mortem. Further probe on," said Kirit Kumar Rathod, SP

13 July 2021, 09:40 AM

Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli supporters staged a protest in Kathmandu against the Supreme Court's order to reinstate the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR) and appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal. 

13 July 2021, 09:38 AM

Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.  

Union Minister for Woman and Child Development, Smriti Irani, was also included in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

13 July 2021, 09:37 AM

Rescue operation underway in Boh Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after massive landslides and floods on Monday (July 12).

13 July 2021, 09:34 AM

Delhi witnesses heavy showers; visuals from Akbar Road

13 July 2021, 09:33 AM

Monsoon arrives in Delhi, visuals from near Shahjahan Road

