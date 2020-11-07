Bihar assembly election 2020 phase 3 Live: Voting begins for final phase in Bihar

Voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election for 78 seats in 15 districts will take place today (November 7). About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

This third phase of Bihar polls plays important role in deciding which party will be able to form the government in the state.

From the NDA, the JD(U) has fielded 37 candidates while the BJP, Vikassheel Insaan Party and HAM have fielded 35, 5 and 1 candidates respectively. On the Mahagathbandhan side, the RJD has fielded 46 candidates while the Congress, the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and the CPI have fielded 25, 5 and 2 candidates respectively. Separately, the LJP has put up 42 candidates.

The assembly constituencies going to the polls include West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Samastipur.

Follow live updates on Bihar Assembly election 2020 phase 3: