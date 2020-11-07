Bihar assembly election 2020 phase 3 Live: Voting begins for final phase in Bihar

7 November 2020, 07:14 AM
Bihar: Voting is also being held for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.
Voting begins for the third and final phase of Bihar polls.
Bihar: Voting begins for the third and final phase of #Biharpolls; visuals from polling booth no 149 in Saharsa. pic.twitter.com/VQOQ1qlN7g
7 November 2020, 07:09 AM
Out of the 1,204 candidates contesting in Bihar assembly election phase 3 - 1094 are men and 110 women.
7 November 2020, 07:08 AM
The main contest in this phase is being considered between the NDA and the Grand Alliance, but former MP Pappu Yadav`s party, the Jan Adhikar Party, the Lok Janshakti Party and the AIMIM have also fielded candidates, which has increased the worries of both the major alliances.
7 November 2020, 07:06 AM
Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP are - Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).
7 November 2020, 07:06 AM
JDU ministers in the fray are- Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur).
7 November 2020, 07:03 AM
Bihar assembly election phase 3: Political future of 12 Nitish ministers and several veteran leaders of Grand Alliance is at stake.
7 November 2020, 07:02 AM
33,782 polling booths have been set up for the phase 3 assembly election in Bihar.