हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bihar assembly election 2020 phase 3 Live: Voting begins for final phase in Bihar

Follow live updates on Bihar Assembly election 2020 final phase voting on for 78 seats in 15 districts.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 7, 2020 - 07:20
Comments |
ANI photo

Voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election for 78 seats in 15 districts will take place today (November 7).  About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

This third phase of Bihar polls plays important role in deciding which party will be able to form the government in the state.

From the NDA, the JD(U) has fielded 37 candidates while the BJP, Vikassheel Insaan Party and HAM have fielded 35, 5 and 1 candidates respectively. On the Mahagathbandhan side, the RJD has fielded 46 candidates while the Congress, the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation and the CPI have fielded 25, 5 and 2 candidates respectively. Separately, the LJP has put up 42 candidates.

The assembly constituencies going to the polls include West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Samastipur.

Follow live updates on Bihar Assembly election 2020 phase 3:

7 November 2020, 07:14 AM

Bihar: Voting is also being held for by-election in Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary seat, following the demise of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahato.
 

7 November 2020, 07:14 AM

Voting begins for the third and final phase of Bihar polls.

 

7 November 2020, 07:09 AM

Out of the 1,204 candidates contesting in Bihar assembly election phase 3 - 1094 are men and 110 women.

7 November 2020, 07:08 AM

The main contest in this phase is being considered between the NDA and the Grand Alliance, but former MP Pappu Yadav`s party, the Jan Adhikar Party, the Lok Janshakti Party and the AIMIM have also fielded candidates, which has increased the worries of both the major alliances.

7 November 2020, 07:06 AM

Four ministers are in the fray from the BJP are - Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Binod Narayan Jha (Benipatti) and Krishnakumar Rishi (Banmankhi).

7 November 2020, 07:06 AM

JDU ministers in the fray are- Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Narendra Narayan Yadav (Alamnagar), Maheshwar Hazari (Kalyanpur), Ramesh Rishideo (Singheshwar), Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmed (Sikta), Lakshmeshwar Roy (Laukaha), Bima Bharti (Rupauli) and Madan Sahni (Bahadurpur). 

7 November 2020, 07:03 AM

Bihar assembly election phase 3: Political future of 12 Nitish ministers and several veteran leaders of Grand Alliance is at stake.

7 November 2020, 07:02 AM

33,782 polling booths have been set up for the phase 3 assembly election in Bihar.

  • 84,11,724Confirmed
  • 1,24,985Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M1S

DNA: Will Parkinson’s make Putin the 'former' President of Russia?