LIVE Updates | Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Sixth accused arrested by Delhi Police

LIVE Updates | Breaking News: Chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that required measures would be done to save the residents of the district in response to reports of land sinking in Joshimath and cracks appearing in many of the town's homes. CM Dhami plans to visit Joshimath shortly to assess the situation and take appropriate action. A horrific incident happened in Delhi as 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car and dragged for kilometres in the early hours of New Year's Day has stirred widespread outrage and calls for justice for the victim. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the minimum temperature in Delhi fell to a season's low of 3 degrees Celsius. Eleven COVID-19 variants were discovered during testing of international travellers at Indian airports and seaports between December 24 and January 3, according to official sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair over the Union Budget meeting on Friday and Saturday.

06 January 2023
08:19 AM

Joshimath crisis: Uttarakhand CM

"This evening, I will hold a high-level meeting with top officials in Dehradun to discuss the landslides in Joshimath and home cracks. I'll go to Joshimath tomorrow to assess the situation. A BJP team has also been dispatched," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

08:14 AM

Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Sixth Accused arrested 

The sixth accused and owner of the car under which the deceased was dragged, Ashutosh has been arrested by Delhi Police.

