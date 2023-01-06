Plane crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa during training, pilot dies
One pilot died while another was injured after the aircraft collided with the dome of a temple in Rewa.
New Delhi: A plane crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh Rewa during training in the early hour of Friday (January 6) morning. One pilot died while another was injured in the accident. The aircraft belonged to a private company that was taxiing from Chorhata Airstrip when it crashed after colliding with the dome of a temple in Dumri Village of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.
Talking to ANI Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin said, the mishap took place early this morning and the flight was a training flight. "The plane collided with a temple during training, one pilot has died, and the other is injured and is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College," Navneet Bhasin, SP, Rewa told ANI.
Madhya Pradesh | A pilot died while another was injured after a plane crashed into a temple in Rewa district during the training: Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin pic.twitter.com/KumJTAlALs — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023
A team of police personnel reached the spot. Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash.
(Details awaited)
