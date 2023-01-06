topStoriesenglish
Plane crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa during training, pilot dies

One pilot died while another was injured after the aircraft collided with the dome of a temple in Rewa.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi:  A plane crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh Rewa during training in the early hour of Friday (January 6) morning. One pilot died while another was injured in the accident. The aircraft belonged to a private company that was taxiing from Chorhata Airstrip when it crashed after colliding with the dome of a temple in Dumri Village of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.

Talking to ANI Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin said, the mishap took place early this morning and the flight was a training flight.  "The plane collided with a temple during training, one pilot has died, and the other is injured and is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College," Navneet Bhasin, SP, Rewa told ANI.

ALSO READ- Weather report: Colder days ahead in Delhi, IMD predicts rains in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

A team of police personnel reached the spot. Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash. 

