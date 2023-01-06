LIVE | MCD Mayor Election 2023: Controversy ahead of mayoral poll as AAP, BJP at loggerheads over alderman appointments
MCD Mayor Election 2023 Live Updates: The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place on Friday during which all newly elected councillors will take the oath and the mayor and the deputy mayor will be elected.
- The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body by bagging 134 wards in the MCD polls.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second.
- The Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House of Delhi.
MCD Mayor Election 2023 Live Latest Update, Result News: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to lock horn today in the much anticipated contest of mayoral polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Delhi Congress will not take part in the city civic body's mayoral election being held today. Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said the party has unanimously decided not to support the Aam Aadmi Party or the BJP in the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house in the Municipal Corportion of Delhi. "Through secret ballot, Congress selected three Councillors for the leadership of the party in the MCD. While Nazia Danish will be the leader of the party in MCD, Sheetal will be her deputy and Shagufta Chaudhary will be the chief whip," Chaudhary said.
MCD Mayor Election Live Updates: What is controversy surrounding alderman appointment?
Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election. Ten aldermen were nominated to the MCD by the LG Saxena ahead mayoral poll. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Lt Governor V K Saxena over the "unconstitutional" manner in which 10 aldermen were nominated to the MCD by bypassing the Delhi government, saying this was a complete departure from the settled practice. In a related development, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also written to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, asking him to "desist" from taking any further action on the issue. Kejriwal said that traditionally, all files pertaining to nominations under Section 3(b)(i) are routed through the Urban Development Department which is the nodal department of the Municipal Corporation. Kejriwal said that the practice was not followed in this case.
MCD Mayor Election Result 2022: In AAP vs BJP battle, who has the edge?
In the 250 member civic body, the majority mark is 126. While AAP has won 134 seats, BJP has won 104 wards while Congress was confined to just 9 seats. The AAP clearly has an upper hand while the BJP will bank on cross voting, if any, that is very unlikely but cannot be ruled out.
