LIVE | MCD Mayor Election 2023: Controversy ahead of mayoral poll as AAP, BJP at loggerheads over alderman appointments

MCD Mayor Election 2023 Live Latest Update, Result News: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to lock horn today in the much anticipated contest of mayoral polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Delhi Congress will not take part in the city civic body's mayoral election being held today. Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said the party has unanimously decided not to support the Aam Aadmi Party or the BJP in the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and the leader of the house in the Municipal Corportion of Delhi. "Through secret ballot, Congress selected three Councillors for the leadership of the party in the MCD. While Nazia Danish will be the leader of the party in MCD, Sheetal will be her deputy and Shagufta Chaudhary will be the chief whip," Chaudhary said.

The first municipal House after the high-stakes civic polls on December 4 is scheduled to take place on Friday during which all newly elected councillors will take the oath and the mayor and the deputy mayor will be elected. The mayoral poll is slated to take place a month after the counting of votes took place on December 7. The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body by bagging 134 wards in the MCD polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.