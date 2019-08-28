close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from ED arrest today

The SC on Tuesday extended the interim protection granted to Chidambaram from arrest in a ED case in connection with INX Media corruption case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 10:18
Comments |
File photo/ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will continue to hear on Wednesday plea of former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory plea.

In a major relief, the SC on Tuesday extended the interim protection granted to Chidambaram from arrest in a ED case in connection with INX Media corruption case. This comes a day after a CBI court sent Chidambaram to further Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till August 30, Friday.

Here are the live updates:

28 August 2019, 10:12 AM

P Chidambaram's family on Tuesday released a statement, accusing the media of playing into the centre's hands by making "wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations" against him. The family claimed in the statement that the government's motive is to demonize and humiliate the former finance minister.

28 August 2019, 10:11 AM

On Monday, the Supreme Court had declined to convert Chidambaram's petition against rejection of anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court into a petition for regular bail. The apex court also refused to "entertain" Chidambaram's petition against the CBI.

Must Watch

PT6M42S

Centre likely to announce package for J&K after today’s Cabinet meeting