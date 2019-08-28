Live updates: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from ED arrest today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will continue to hear on Wednesday plea of former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory plea.

In a major relief, the SC on Tuesday extended the interim protection granted to Chidambaram from arrest in a ED case in connection with INX Media corruption case. This comes a day after a CBI court sent Chidambaram to further Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till August 30, Friday.

Here are the live updates: