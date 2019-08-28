Live updates: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from ED arrest today

28 August 2019, 10:12 AM
P Chidambaram's family on Tuesday released a statement, accusing the media of playing into the centre's hands by making "wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations" against him. The family claimed in the statement that the government's motive is to demonize and humiliate the former finance minister.
On Monday, the Supreme Court had declined to convert Chidambaram's petition against rejection of anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court into a petition for regular bail. The apex court also refused to "entertain" Chidambaram's petition against the CBI.