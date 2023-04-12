Live | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (OUT) 12-04-2023: Fifty Fifty FF-45 Lucky Draw Result Announced, Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 Today 12-04-2023: The Kerala state lottery office will post the Fifty Fifty FF-45 Lottery lucky draw results on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2.55 PM on keralalotteries.com. The full list of winning digits is provided below; scroll down to see it.
Trending Photos
LIVE UPDATE ON THE KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT 2023 TODAY: The Kerala state lottery office will announce the Fifty Fifty Lottery No. FF-45 Lucky Draw Results on April 12. This routine event is organised by government officials and begins at 2:55 PM in Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction. The top reward winner will receive an impressive sum of Rs 1 crore, while the runner-up will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third-place finisher will receive Rs 5000. It is essential for players to understand that impartial judges closely watch the Kerala Lottery game. Examine the full list of winning digits that is given below.
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR FIFTY FIFTY FF-45 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE: FD 283635
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: FH 248932
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZEOF RS 5000: 0125 0959 2075 2263 2301 2804 2810 3153 3374 4201 4871 6195 6698 6993 7491 7604 7703 7778 8298 8607 8926 9747 9847
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000: FA 283635 FB 283635 FC 283635 FE 283635 FF 283635 FG 283635 FH 283635 FJ 283635 FK 283635 FL 283635 FM 283635
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100: To Be Announced
It is recommended that prize winners cross-check their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and turn in their winning tickets within 30 days of receiving them. Next Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-46 Draw on 19-04-2023.
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: FIFTY FIFTY FF-45 PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakh
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: Fifty Fifty FF 45, Second Prize Winner
2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
FH 248932
Kerala Lottery Result Live Updates: Fifty Fifty, FF 45 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner
1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
FD 283635
More Stories