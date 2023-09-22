LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 22-09-2023: Nirmal NR-347 Friday Lucky Draw Result To Be Out At 3 PM- 70 Lakh First Prize, Complete Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Friday 22-09-2023 Live: NIRMAL lottery is one of the 7 lucky draw held every week. Each Friday at 3 PM, the Kerala "NIRMAL" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "NIRMAL" lottery code is Kerala Lottery"NR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-347 lucky draw will receive huge 70 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'Nirmal NR-347' lucky draw.
Kerala Lottery Results Friday 22-09-2023 Live: Welcome to the live blog of Kerala lottery result, the lottery department will announce the Kerala Lottery result for"NIRMAL NR-347" Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, September 22, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "NIRMAL NR-347" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. Kerala State Lottery Sambad Winners will get the First Prize of Rs. 70,00,000. Scroll down for the complete winners list
Kerala Lottery Result Today 22-09-2023 September: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR NIRMAL NR-347 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 22-09-2023 September TODAY: NIRMAL NR-347 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access The Nirmal NR-347 Friday Lucky Draw Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Result 22-09-2023 September LIVE: Nirmal NR-347 Friday Lucky Draw Result Today
The official Kerala lotto Nirmal NR-347 Results PDF will be accessible after 3 PM on their official website. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the result live starting at 2:55 PM. The current Kerala lottery outcome is updated here as of 22.09.2023. Therefore, the public is urged to check this website frequently for the Today's Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-347 Result. Today, 22.09.23 is Kerala Lotto Result Day.