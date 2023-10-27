trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680410
NewsIndia
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 28.10.2023: KARUNYA KR-625 Saturday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 28-10-2023 LIVE: KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-625' lucky draw.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:17 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 28-10-2023 Live: The Kerala lottery department will announce the "KARUNYA KR-625" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, October 28, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-625" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA KR-625 outcome from October 28, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-625 Results live today.

Check Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-352, 27 October 2023 Live Updates

Kerala Lottery Result 28-10-2023 Oct: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-625 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: ​To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 28-10-2023 OCTOBER TODAY: KARUNYA KR-625 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023

28 October 2023
00:16 AM

Kerala Lottery Result 28-10-2023 Live: Steps To Access Karunya KR-625 Lucky Draw Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

00:12 AM

Kerala State Lottery 28-10-2023 Live Updates: Karunya Plus KR-625 Saturday Lucky Draw Result

Kerala draw Result for Oct 28, 2023 is Karunya Plus KR-625, the Karunya Plus KR draw. Kerala lotto results will be released on Oct 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Today, Oct 28, 2023, at precisely 3 p.m, the Kerala Lottery Department conducted the draw of the Karunya Plus KR-625 lottery in the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram

19:19 PM

Kerala State Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: Daily Lottery 

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

19:17 PM

Kerala Lottery State Result Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

17:51 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

17:50 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Oct Live: NIRMAL NR-352 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

17:06 PM

Kerala State Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: Here Is How To Claim Lucky Draw Prize Money

If you happen to be fortunate and win a prize in the Lottery Nirmal NR-352 lucky draw, it is important to ensure its legitimacy by verifying it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a time frame of 30 days to claim your prize by presenting your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

17:05 PM

Kerala State Lottery Result LIVE: Guidelines For Winners

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

16:45 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh

The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.

- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.

- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.

- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).

- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.

- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.

16:44 PM

Kerala State Lottery Result 27.10.2023 Live: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

16:02 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

16:01 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners

7th Prize Rs.100/-

0030  0089  0625  0650  0788  0815  0892  0943  1205  1207  1270  1280  1434  1623  1681  1727  1777  2108  2132  2167  2287  2313  2433  2552  2595  2700  2873  2890  2907  2990  3136  3439  3442  3471  3691  3770  3947  3963  4141  4321  4333  4360  4536  4540  4616  4648  4662  4671  4802  4832  4851  4874  4992  5036  5167  5283  5353  5416  5456  5692  5700  5907  5936  5975  6055  6064  6079  6159  6237  6238  6257  6287  6329  6519  6535  6545  6554  6609  6686  6781  6903  7012  7076  7078  7105  7124  7137  7139  7166  7173  7179  7203  7221  7274  7383  7604  7608  7609  7666  7765  7783  7862  8041  8055  8418  8522  8530  8697  9066  9085  9235  9262  9301  9591  9596  9628  9654  9680  9785  9846  9882  9898
 

15:41 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners

6th Prize Rs.500/-

6910  8543  7855  9084  1305  7486  2879  9446  6142  9964  0483  0130  5965  1437  2523  7017  3657  1659  1224  2346  4602  3273  2414  5415  4590  2327  2751  0381  1141  7320  2191  4064  3984  3943  2311  7674  3179  5608  1443  5582  2072  7180  1078  8038  7606  0126  2197  2866  4166  5117  8203  9415  2049  8423  1506  0764  9335  5350  7872  6617  3490  9932  7552  3015  4234  7859  0896  6536  9438  7773  4448  2996  8566  6721  8244  3280  8775  9178  8967
 

15:30 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

9495  5906  1422  3729  4620  2187  7044  2538  7194  9181  7631  5474  8212  2227  1369  5417  4134  4023  3779  7006  6917  8144  1691  1935  7732  5287  6527  3786  3394  6642  0736  7596  0471  5511  5123  3929
 

15:29 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

2117  6024  2592  6595  0340  4483  3423  6448  6296  3702  9460  1461  1314  3811  9973  8902  1804  5690
 

15:19 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

NA 884150
NB 223098
NC 489951
ND 599095
NE 156754
NF 238029
NG 252802
NH 203112
NJ 452497
NK 229218
NL 364239
NM 196295
 

15:12 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

NA 325587
NB 325587
NC 325587
ND 325587
NE 325587
NG 325587
NH 325587
NJ 325587
NK 325587
NL 325587
NM 325587
 

15:11 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner

- 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

- NB 949961
 

15:09 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner

- 1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]

- NF 325587
 

15:05 PM

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

15:04 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Friday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED

14:29 PM

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Draw Shortly

Kerala lottery result for Friday Nirmal NR-352 lucky draw will be out in less than 30 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list. 

14:27 PM

Kerala State Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: 7 Days Lottery 

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

14:01 PM

Kerala Lottery Result October 27-10-2023 Live Updates: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh

The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.

- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.

- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.

- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).

- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.

- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.

14:00 PM

Kerala State Lottery Results 2023 Live Updates: Guidelines For Winners

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

13:02 PM

Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

12:57 PM

Kerala State Lottery Result 27-10-2023 October Live: Here Is How To Claim Lucky Draw Prize Money

If you happen to be fortunate and win a prize in the Lottery Nirmal NR-352 lucky draw, it is important to ensure its legitimacy by verifying it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a time frame of 30 days to claim your prize by presenting your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.

12:00 PM

Kerala State Lottery Friday Live: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

11:58 AM

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live Updates: If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?

A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.

 

10:54 AM

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27 October Live: 7 Days Lottery

The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.

10:45 AM

Kerala Lottery State Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: History And Significance

The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.

00:36 AM

Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live: Steps To Access Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

00:34 AM

Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live: Nirmal NR-352 Friday Lucky Draw Result Today

The official Kerala lotto Nirmal NR-352 Results PDF will be accessible after 3 PM on their official website. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the result live starting at 2:55 PM. The current Kerala lottery outcome is updated here as of 27.10.2023. Therefore, the public is urged to check this website frequently for the Today's Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-352 Result. Today, 27.10.23 is Kerala Lotto Result Day.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?