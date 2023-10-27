LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 28.10.2023: KARUNYA KR-625 Saturday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 28-10-2023 LIVE: KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-625' lucky draw.
Trending Photos
Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 28-10-2023 Live: The Kerala lottery department will announce the "KARUNYA KR-625" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, October 28, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-625" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA KR-625 outcome from October 28, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-625 Results live today.
Check Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR-352, 27 October 2023 Live Updates
Kerala Lottery Result 28-10-2023 Oct: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-625 LOTTERY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced
(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 28-10-2023 OCTOBER TODAY: KARUNYA KR-625 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2023
Kerala Lottery Result 28-10-2023 Live: Steps To Access Karunya KR-625 Lucky Draw Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala State Lottery 28-10-2023 Live Updates: Karunya Plus KR-625 Saturday Lucky Draw Result
Kerala draw Result for Oct 28, 2023 is Karunya Plus KR-625, the Karunya Plus KR draw. Kerala lotto results will be released on Oct 28, 2023, at 3:00 PM. Today, Oct 28, 2023, at precisely 3 p.m, the Kerala Lottery Department conducted the draw of the Karunya Plus KR-625 lottery in the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala State Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: Daily Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery State Result Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Oct Live: NIRMAL NR-352 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Kerala State Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: Here Is How To Claim Lucky Draw Prize Money
If you happen to be fortunate and win a prize in the Lottery Nirmal NR-352 lucky draw, it is important to ensure its legitimacy by verifying it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a time frame of 30 days to claim your prize by presenting your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State Lottery Result LIVE: Guidelines For Winners
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala State Lottery Result 27.10.2023 Live: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners
7th Prize Rs.100/-
0030 0089 0625 0650 0788 0815 0892 0943 1205 1207 1270 1280 1434 1623 1681 1727 1777 2108 2132 2167 2287 2313 2433 2552 2595 2700 2873 2890 2907 2990 3136 3439 3442 3471 3691 3770 3947 3963 4141 4321 4333 4360 4536 4540 4616 4648 4662 4671 4802 4832 4851 4874 4992 5036 5167 5283 5353 5416 5456 5692 5700 5907 5936 5975 6055 6064 6079 6159 6237 6238 6257 6287 6329 6519 6535 6545 6554 6609 6686 6781 6903 7012 7076 7078 7105 7124 7137 7139 7166 7173 7179 7203 7221 7274 7383 7604 7608 7609 7666 7765 7783 7862 8041 8055 8418 8522 8530 8697 9066 9085 9235 9262 9301 9591 9596 9628 9654 9680 9785 9846 9882 9898
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners
6th Prize Rs.500/-
6910 8543 7855 9084 1305 7486 2879 9446 6142 9964 0483 0130 5965 1437 2523 7017 3657 1659 1224 2346 4602 3273 2414 5415 4590 2327 2751 0381 1141 7320 2191 4064 3984 3943 2311 7674 3179 5608 1443 5582 2072 7180 1078 8038 7606 0126 2197 2866 4166 5117 8203 9415 2049 8423 1506 0764 9335 5350 7872 6617 3490 9932 7552 3015 4234 7859 0896 6536 9438 7773 4448 2996 8566 6721 8244 3280 8775 9178 8967
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners
5th Prize Rs.1,000/-
9495 5906 1422 3729 4620 2187 7044 2538 7194 9181 7631 5474 8212 2227 1369 5417 4134 4023 3779 7006 6917 8144 1691 1935 7732 5287 6527 3786 3394 6642 0736 7596 0471 5511 5123 3929
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners
4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
2117 6024 2592 6595 0340 4483 3423 6448 6296 3702 9460 1461 1314 3811 9973 8902 1804 5690
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners
3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
NA 884150
NB 223098
NC 489951
ND 599095
NE 156754
NF 238029
NG 252802
NH 203112
NJ 452497
NK 229218
NL 364239
NM 196295
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize Winners
Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
NA 325587
NB 325587
NC 325587
ND 325587
NE 325587
NG 325587
NH 325587
NJ 325587
NK 325587
NL 325587
NM 325587
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner
- 2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
- NB 949961
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner
- 1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs]
- NF 325587
Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Friday Lucky Draw Result DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 27-10-2023 LIVE: Nirmal NR-352 Draw Shortly
Kerala lottery result for Friday Nirmal NR-352 lucky draw will be out in less than 30 minutes, stay tuned for the complete winners list.
Kerala State Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery Result October 27-10-2023 Live Updates: If The Prize Is More Than 1 Lakh
The winning ticket must be presented to the Director of State Lotteries if the prize is more than one lakh rupees after the prize winner's name, address, and signature are pasted on the back of the ticket with the accompanying documentation.
- A claim Application along with a Self-attested Photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Two Passport size photos of the lottery winner duly attested by a Gazetted Officer/Notary.
- A receipt for the prize money in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth ₹1/- (Download Receipt Here).
- Self-attested copy of the PAN Card of the winner.
- Attested ID Proof Documents like Adhaar Card, Ration Card, DL, Passport, Voter ID Card, etc.
Kerala State Lottery Results 2023 Live Updates: Guidelines For Winners
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: How Much Tax Will Be Deducted From The Prize Money
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala State Lottery Result 27-10-2023 October Live: Here Is How To Claim Lucky Draw Prize Money
If you happen to be fortunate and win a prize in the Lottery Nirmal NR-352 lucky draw, it is important to ensure its legitimacy by verifying it with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches the published results, you have a time frame of 30 days to claim your prize by presenting your proof of identity and ticket at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State Lottery Friday Live: What If The Prize Money Won Is Above Rs 5,000?
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Live Updates: If Your Ticket Gets Damaged?
A ticket with multiple security features can prevent claims if damaged. So keep the ticket safe. Those who won the prize less than Rs.5000 should approach any lottery shop in Kerala with the ticket to collect the amount. If the prize is more than 5000 then the ticket and identity documents should be brought to any bank or government lottery office.
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 27 October Live: 7 Days Lottery
The Akshaya Lottery is held on Sunday, the Win-Win Lottery is held on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi Lottery is held on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery is held on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus Lottery is held on Thursday, the Nirmal Lottery is held on Friday, and the Karunya Lottery is held on Saturday. Unfortunately, the government temporarily halted the sale of the Pournami lottery and introduced a new programme in the Monthly Lottery called Bhagyamithra Lottery. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will start to appear from 3.05 pm on ZEE NEWS ENGLISH site.
Kerala Lottery State Result 27-10-2023 Live Updates: History And Significance
The Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department manages the prestigious national lottery game known as the Kerala Lottery, which is conducted in a legal manner. For this, the Kerala State Government established a distinct lottery department. The Lotteries Department is the only entity in charge of all lottery-related activities. One of the country's most established lotto games is the Kerala Lotto. When the lottery first began, each ticket only cost one rupee, and the top reward was fixed at Rs. 50000. A few fortunate candidates are offered the chance to win the prize money each day.
Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live: Steps To Access Nirmal NR-352 Lucky Draw Result
Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’
Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.
Kerala Lottery Result 27-10-2023 Live: Nirmal NR-352 Friday Lucky Draw Result Today
The official Kerala lotto Nirmal NR-352 Results PDF will be accessible after 3 PM on their official website. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the result live starting at 2:55 PM. The current Kerala lottery outcome is updated here as of 27.10.2023. Therefore, the public is urged to check this website frequently for the Today's Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-352 Result. Today, 27.10.23 is Kerala Lotto Result Day.