Live: Congress' strategy meet underway at party office in Parliament

The third day of Parliament's winter session is expected to witness stormy scenes on Wednesday as the opposition Congress party has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'procurement of paddy across the nation'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 10:47
NEW DELHI: The third day of Parliament's winter session is expected to witness stormy scenes on Wednesday as the opposition Congress party has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'procurement of paddy across the nation'. Besides, Congress has also called a meeting of its Lok Sabha members to discuss Parliament strategy. The meeting will be presided by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairman Sonia Gandhi.

Congress wants to corner the government on issues concerning the public, economic slowdown, farmers` distress and unemployment. The party does not want to deviate from other issues that it claims are being created by the ruling party as a part of their strategy. The party also wants to raise the issue of pollution and air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR). On Tuesday, Congress initiated a debate in the House on the issue of pollution and asked the government to do something more to control the menace.

Congress has been protesting against the government on all these issues since November 5. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday table papers in the Rajya Sabha related to Maharashtra, which has been waiting for its government formation ever since its October Assembly election. Besides, the Surrogacy Bill and Transgender Protection Bill will also come up for consideration. 

20 November 2019, 10:44 AM

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'purchasing of paddy from Chhattisgarh in Central Pool.

20 November 2019, 10:44 AM

A meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs, to discuss Parliament strategy, is underway at the Congress parliamentary party office in Parliament. Party interim president Sonia Gandhi is chairing the meeting.

20 November 2019, 10:43 AM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday over the issue of Maharashtra farmers.

20 November 2019, 10:43 AM

Congress party has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'procurement of paddy across the nation', reports ANI.

