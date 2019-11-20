Live: Congress' strategy meet underway at party office in Parliament

NEW DELHI: The third day of Parliament's winter session is expected to witness stormy scenes on Wednesday as the opposition Congress party has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'procurement of paddy across the nation'. Besides, Congress has also called a meeting of its Lok Sabha members to discuss Parliament strategy. The meeting will be presided by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairman Sonia Gandhi.

Congress wants to corner the government on issues concerning the public, economic slowdown, farmers` distress and unemployment. The party does not want to deviate from other issues that it claims are being created by the ruling party as a part of their strategy. The party also wants to raise the issue of pollution and air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR). On Tuesday, Congress initiated a debate in the House on the issue of pollution and asked the government to do something more to control the menace.

Congress has been protesting against the government on all these issues since November 5. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday table papers in the Rajya Sabha related to Maharashtra, which has been waiting for its government formation ever since its October Assembly election. Besides, the Surrogacy Bill and Transgender Protection Bill will also come up for consideration.

