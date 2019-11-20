Live: Congress' strategy meet underway at party office in Parliament

20 November 2019, 10:44 AM
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over 'purchasing of paddy from Chhattisgarh in Central Pool.
20 November 2019, 10:44 AM
A meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs, to discuss Parliament strategy, is underway at the Congress parliamentary party office in Parliament. Party interim president Sonia Gandhi is chairing the meeting.
20 November 2019, 10:43 AM
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Wednesday over the issue of Maharashtra farmers.
20 November 2019, 10:43 AM
Congress party has given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'procurement of paddy across the nation', reports ANI.