Live: Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over disinvestment of PSUs

NEW DELHI: The day 5 of Parliament's ongoing winter session is expected to witness unruly scenes on Friday as the opposition parties are most likely to push for a debate on electoral bonds, farmers' issues and detention of NC leaders in J&K.

On Thursday, the opposition members raised slogans in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour on the fourth day of the Winter Session, prompting Speaker Om Birla to intervene, saying that the dignity of the House should be maintained.

"It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House. Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion," Birla told the protesting members who came near the Speaker's podium soon after the start of day's session and were raising slogans.

Protests broke out in both houses of Parliament over electoral bonds and privatisation of public sector units (PSUs), leading to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi leading a walkout in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha being adjourned till noon. The Congress, which called both issues "big scams", accused the government of "making corruption official".

