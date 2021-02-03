Parliament live updates: Uproar in Rajya Sabha over farmers' protest, 3 AAP MLAs asked to leave

3 February 2021, 10:46 AM
"We expressed our dissent in the house, we want repeal of three farm laws because talks won't help. Three of us have been suspended for a day," AAP MP Sanjay Singh tells ANI.
3 February 2021, 10:33 AM
Government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha reach on consensus to allocate more time to discuss motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion.
3 February 2021, 10:32 AM
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu imposed Rule 255 against three Aam Aadmi Party MPs including Sanjay Singh asking them to 'withdraw' from the House. (ANI)