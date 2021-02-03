हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Parliament live updates: Uproar in Rajya Sabha over farmers' protest, 3 AAP MLAs asked to leave

The Rajya Sabha erupted in protests after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced that the discussion on various issues of the farmers would be discussed after the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 - 10:46
Comments |
File photo

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (February 3, 2021) erupted in protests after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu announced that the discussion on various issues of the farmers would be discussed after the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting.

Meanwhile, three members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who kept shouting slogans, were ordered to leave the House for the day. The disruptions forced the first adjournment of the day.

The Parliament convened on Wednesday, a day after the Opposition protested forcing repeated adjournments of both the Houses. The farmer protests will be discussed for 15 hours in the Parliament, the government agreed in a breakthrough in its talks with the opposition, the discussion will take place in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday without transacting substantial business as the Congress and other opposition members created an uproar demanding discussion on the issue of farmers' protest over the three new farm laws.

Stay tuned with Zee News for LIVE updates on the Parliament budget session:

3 February 2021, 10:46 AM

"We expressed our dissent in the house, we want repeal of three farm laws because talks won't help. Three of us have been suspended for a day," AAP MP Sanjay Singh tells ANI.

3 February 2021, 10:33 AM

Government and opposition parties in Rajya Sabha reach on consensus to allocate more time to discuss motion of thanks and parties can raise their issues on farmers' protest during the discussion.

3 February 2021, 10:32 AM

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu imposed Rule 255 against three Aam Aadmi Party MPs including Sanjay Singh asking them to 'withdraw' from the House. (ANI)

