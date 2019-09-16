Live: It's a serious issue if people in J&K are unable to approach the High Court, says SC

16 September 2019, 12:07 PM
The bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi took serious note of the statement made by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi that people are unable to approach the HC and said before considering the petition it will confirm if people are being denied access to HC in any way. The Court said that if this is found to be false, serious consequences shall entail.
16 September 2019, 12:06 PM
SC seeks report from Chief Justice of J&K High Court after two child rights activists complaining of children being detained alleged that it is difficult for people to access the HC.
16 September 2019, 12:05 PM
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for release of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah. (Read more here)
16 September 2019, 12:00 PM
If people in Jammu and Kashmir are unable to approach the High Court then it is a serious issue. The CJI says that he will personally get in touch with HC judge and seek clarification over this issue.
16 September 2019, 11:59 AM
Petitions in SC challenging abrogation of Art 370 in J&K: AG KK Venugopal said that more than 5.5 lakh people have attended OPDs across J&K for their medical treatment&dismissed the claim of Kashmir Times Exec. Editor Anuradha Bhasin that people are not getting medical facilities
16 September 2019, 11:57 AM
Petitions in SC challenging abrogation of Article 370 in J&K: Supreme Court asked Union Of India and Jammu & Kashmir Government to file an affidavit in the case, and fixed the matter to September 30 for further hearing.
16 September 2019, 11:57 AM
The Supreme Court asked the Centre and J&K to ensure normal life is restored in Jammu and Kashmir, and to also keep in mind the national safety and security while doing so.
16 September 2019, 11:56 AM
Supreme Court allows senior Congress leader and former Jammu & Kashmir CM, Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Jammu. CJI Ranjan Gogoi says, "he will not make any speeches or hold any public rally as per his own submissions".