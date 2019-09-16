Live: It's a serious issue if people in J&K are unable to approach the High Court, says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday heard a bunch of pleas filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other people over the abrogation of Article 370 and the situation which has emerged in erst while state of Jammu and Kashmir due to this decision of Centreal government. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard Azad's petition along with various petitions including a plea filed by CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury who has challenged the detention of his party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami by authorities in Kashmir. A plea filed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party`s (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko to release former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah from detention was also be heard by the top court.

The apex court is also scheduled to hear a plea filed by Jammu & Kashmir People`s Conference leader Sajjad Lone challenging the abrogation of Article 370 through a presidential order along with the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act of 2019.The SC will also hear a habeas corpus plea filed by Jamia Millia Islamia student Mohammad Aleem Syed, who has submitted a report in a sealed cover about the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 when he went to meet his parents at Anantnag.

