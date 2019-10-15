Live updates: Both Hindus and Muslims will accept SC's verdict in Ayodhya case, says Shah

15 October 2019, 21:44 PM
We will form govt in Delhi this time. CM Arvind Kejriwal is exposed now. In Tamil Nadu we will form govt in coalition: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:42 PM
All PMC Bank depositors will get their money back as soon as possible, assures Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:42 PM
15 October 2019, 21:40 PM
I am inspired by Sardar Patel but I am nothing in front of him: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:39 PM
I am not in line to succeed PM Modi as the next prime minister of India, there are many leaders in BJP: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:36 PM
Whole world is worried about economic situation and Centre is taking measures to tackle it: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:30 PM
Both Hindus and Muslims will accept SC's verdict in Ayodhya case: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:28 PM
ED, CBI are not under Home Ministry, action Chidambaram not due to any personal agenda: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:24 PM
PM Narendra Modi took a brave decision after 70 years by scrapping Article 370, says Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:23 PM
Congress has no right to talk about Kashmir, they have done nothing good for the welfare of region: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:20 PM
The situation in Kashmir is completely normal and there is no curfew, says Amit Shah. He added that landline and mobile connectivity are restored in Kashmir valley.
15 October 2019, 21:18 PM
Pakistan used Article 370 to spread terrorism in Kashmir: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:15 PM
I find myself fortunate that I got the chance to abrogate article 370: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:13 PM
Fadnavis will be Maharashtra CM if BJP-Shiv Sena come to power: Shah
15 October 2019, 21:11 PM
Congress, NCP must clarify about Praful Patel's land deal with gangster Iqbal Mirchi's wife: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:10 PM
No political vendetta in ED, CBI actions against corrupt leaders, stresses Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:07 PM
Maharashtra has regained its lost glory under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' leadership: Amit Shah
15 October 2019, 21:06 PM
BJP is going to win in both Maharashtra and Haryana, says Home Minister Amit Shah