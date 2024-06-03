UP Lok Sabha Chunav Live Results: The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh, the state with the most seats in the Lok Sabha will begin from 8am on Tuesday (June 4). Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 19 and ended on Saturday. Most of the exit polls are predicting a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA with seats ranging from 52-74, while the INDIA alliance is predicted to win anywhere between 6-26 seats.

The Zee AI exit poll is predicting the 22 to 26 seats for INDIA bloc while BJP-led NDA is expected to win 52-58 seats. Other parties are expected to receive 0–1 seats.

Uttar Pradesh, with significant political clout in national politics, is home to some of the most important constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ran from Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, and Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi, where she defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Uttar Pradesh's voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was 56.92 percent, two percentage points lower than in 2019.