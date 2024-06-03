Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754609
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS

LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Poll Results 2024: Can SP-Congress Alliance Dent BJP's Prospects?

UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Uttar Pradesh will see a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and INDIA bloc members Samajwadi Party and Congress.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 11:46 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Lok Sabha Chunav Live Results:  The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh, the state with the most seats in the Lok Sabha will begin from 8am on Tuesday (June 4). Uttar Pradesh voted in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 19 and ended on Saturday. Most of the exit polls are predicting a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA with seats ranging from 52-74, while the INDIA alliance is predicted to win anywhere between 6-26 seats. 

The Zee AI exit poll is predicting the 22 to 26 seats for INDIA bloc while BJP-led NDA is expected to win 52-58 seats. Other parties are expected to receive 0–1 seats. 

Uttar Pradesh, with significant political clout in national politics, is home to some of the most important constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ran from Varanasi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, and Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi, where she defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Uttar Pradesh's voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was 56.92 percent, two percentage points lower than in 2019.

Stay tuned to Zee News English for live updates on Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections results.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?