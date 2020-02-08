Live: Zee News Maha exit poll on Delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi came out to vote on 70-member Assembly on Saturday (February 8) which will decide the fate of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and other smaller parties and independent candidates.

The early hours saw low polling as very few voters chose to brave the early morning chill to cast their franchise even after the polling began at 8 am amid tight security. The polling was smooth and police maintained a strict vigil in sensitive areas. Delhi Police personnel, along with paramilitary force, conducted flag marches in sensitive areas of northeast Delhi, Shahdara and east Delhi and monitored polling booths through CCTV cameras.

Key politicians including External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday queued up outside polling booths to exercise their franchise for Assembly polls in the national capital. Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Manish Sisodia, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi parliamentarians including Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Verma, and Meenakshi Lekhi also voted in the national capital.

As per the Election Commission of India, the total number of electors this year was 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens in the voter list is numbered at 2,04,830.

The total percent recorded till 5.30 pm was 53.51 percent. Highest voter turnout was recorded in North East Delhi with 62.20%

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party will look to win another five-year term in the office, while the BJP which has emerged as the principal opposition will look to wrest power and form its own government. The Congress which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 will hope to gain a foothold. The Delhi election 2020 saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaigns and roadshows.

The Delhi exit poll result will start coming in after 6:30 pm when voting ends.