हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: Zee News Maha exit poll on Delhi assembly election 2020

The Delhi election exit poll result will start coming in after 6:30 pm when voting ends. Zee News will show you the Maha exit poll bringing together the exit polls conducted by different pollsters. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2020 - 18:42
Comments |

Delhi came out to vote on 70-member Assembly on Saturday (February 8) which will decide the fate of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and other smaller parties and independent candidates.

The early hours saw low polling as very few voters chose to brave the early morning chill to cast their franchise even after the polling began at 8 am amid tight security. The polling was smooth and police maintained a strict vigil in sensitive areas. Delhi Police personnel, along with paramilitary force, conducted flag marches in sensitive areas of northeast Delhi, Shahdara and east Delhi and monitored polling booths through CCTV cameras.

Key politicians including External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday queued up outside polling booths to exercise their franchise for Assembly polls in the national capital. Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Manish Sisodia, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi parliamentarians including Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Parvesh Verma, and Meenakshi Lekhi also voted in the national capital.

As per the Election Commission of India, the total number of electors this year was 1, 47,86,382 out of which 66,80,277 are female and 81,05,236 are male. The number of senior citizens in the voter list is numbered at 2,04,830.

The total percent recorded till 5.30 pm was 53.51 percent. Highest voter turnout was recorded in North East Delhi with 62.20%

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party will look to win another five-year term in the office, while the BJP which has emerged as the principal opposition will look to wrest power and form its own government. The Congress which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 will hope to gain a foothold. The Delhi election 2020 saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaigns and roadshows.

The Delhi exit poll result will start coming in after 6:30 pm when voting ends. Zee News will show you the Maha exit poll bringing together the exit polls conducted by different pollsters. 

Voting time ends, those in queue can exercise their franchise

8 February 2020, 18:42 PM

Delhi assembly election 2020 exit poll:  India Today Axis Poll 

North West Delhi 

AAP - 7-9
BJP - 1-3
Congress - 0
Others - 0

8 February 2020, 18:39 PM

Delhi assembly election 2020 exit poll: Republic Jan ki Baat

AAP - 48-61
BJP - 9-21
Congress - 0- 2
Others - 0

8 February 2020, 18:37 PM

Delhi assembly election 2020 exit poll - NewX - Neta 

AAP - 53-57
BJP - + 11-17
Congress - + 0- 2
Others - 0

8 February 2020, 18:34 PM

Times Now IPSOS Exit Poll

AAP - 44
BJP - 26
Congress - 0
Others - 0

 

Must Watch

PT8M30S

Voting in Delhi for its 70-member assembly, Drop in Delhi's turnout vs 2015