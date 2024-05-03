Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination At Noon

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: After weeks of delay, the Congress has finally announced the names of party candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli. The announcement came at the eleventh hour as the nominations for the seats ended today. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli while Kishori Lal Sharma will fill the void at the Amethi seat. The BJP has already fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli while Smriti Irani has been re-nominated from the Amethi seat. Priyanka Gandhi has opted out of the Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, only three days are left for the campaigning of phase 3 and both parties - Congress and the BJP are making their efforts to woo the voters. While the BJP has accused the Congress of planning to impose Sharia Law in the country, the Congress has alleged that the saffron party will change the constitution if voted to power once again. So far, 190 seats have gone to the polls in the phase 1 and 2. A total of 94 seats was to go to the polls in the third phase including Surat and Ananatnag-Rajouri. Since Surat BJP candidate got elected unopposed, and Ananatnag-Rajouri seat polls deferred to May 26, voting was to be held for 92 seats. However, due to the death of BSP's Betul candidate, the polling was postponed from April 26 to May 7. Thus, a total of 93 seats will be up for grab in the third phase from 10 states and one Union Territory.