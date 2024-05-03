Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination At Noon
Lok Sabha Elections Live 2024: Only three days are left for the campaigning of the phase 3 and both parties - Congress and the BJP are making their efforts to woo the voters.
Trending Photos
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: After weeks of delay, the Congress has finally announced the names of party candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli. The announcement came at the eleventh hour as the nominations for the seats ended today. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli while Kishori Lal Sharma will fill the void at the Amethi seat. The BJP has already fielded Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli while Smriti Irani has been re-nominated from the Amethi seat. Priyanka Gandhi has opted out of the Lok Sabha polls.
On the other hand, only three days are left for the campaigning of phase 3 and both parties - Congress and the BJP are making their efforts to woo the voters. While the BJP has accused the Congress of planning to impose Sharia Law in the country, the Congress has alleged that the saffron party will change the constitution if voted to power once again. So far, 190 seats have gone to the polls in the phase 1 and 2. A total of 94 seats was to go to the polls in the third phase including Surat and Ananatnag-Rajouri. Since Surat BJP candidate got elected unopposed, and Ananatnag-Rajouri seat polls deferred to May 26, voting was to be held for 92 seats. However, due to the death of BSP's Betul candidate, the polling was postponed from April 26 to May 7. Thus, a total of 93 seats will be up for grab in the third phase from 10 states and one Union Territory.
Lok Sabha Live: Rahul, Priyanka, Sonia Gandhi Reach Amethi
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi accompanied by Rober Vadra, Ashok Gehlot and KC Venugupal arrived in Amethi for his Lok Sabha poll nomination from Rae Bareli.
Amethi Lok Sabha Seat Live: KL Sharma Thanks Kharge
On his candidature from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Congress leader KL Sharma said, "I want to thank Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for giving me the opportunity to contest from their traditional seat. I will work very hard...Rahul Gandhi is not someone who runs away from the ground. No one can predict anything (about votes). I will meet Priyanka Gandhi today..."
Lok Sabha Live: Shehzad Poonawala Criticises Rahul Gandhi
On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Rahulji, you said 'Daro Mat' and now you are saying 'Amethi se Lado mat'. The Congress has confirmed that they have surrendered and have run away from Amethi... After defrauding Amethi for so many years, they went to Wayanad. They are defrauding Wayanad also. They are doing 'use and throw' with Wayanad... They have chosen, what they feel, is a safer seat in Raebareli... 80/80 will be the scorecard for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and 400+ for NDA across the country... KL Sharma's first priceless reaction tells everything. He feels like he is made a scapegoat. I feel bad for Robert Vadra. He tried hard but did not get a chance..."
Lok Sabha Polls Live: Priyanka Gandhi Wishes Kishori Lal Sharma
"Our family has had a long association with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He has always been dedicated to serving the people of Amethi and Raebareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself. Today it is a matter of joy that the Congress Party has made Shri Kishori Lal Ji a candidate from Amethi. Kishori Lal Ji's loyalty and dedication towards duty will definitely bring him success in this election. Best wishes," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP To Win Rae Bareli, Amethi, Claims Brajesh Pathak
On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh DePuty CM Brajesh Pathak said, "BJP is going to win in Raebareli and Amethis with a huge margin. Rahul Gandhi had first left Amethi and went to Wayanad, now he has come to Raebareli. The people of Raebareli will never accept him. BJP is going to win all 80 seats in the state with a huge majority..."
Karnataka Lok Sabha Live: Expelled BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Backs Modi As An Independent
Expelled Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said that he wants the BJP to win 27 seats and win as an independent himself. "I'll win one seat as an independent candidate and total 28 members (on 28 seats) in Karnataka will contribute to making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister...BJP is my mother. I joined the BJP after my graduation and from that time till today, I abide by its principles. I have not joined any party till now...and will not join any other party till the end...Because of certain problems, I am out of the party but after the elections, I shall go back to my mother (BJP)," said Eshwarappa.