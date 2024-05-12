Lok Sabha Polls Live: Rahul Invites PM For Debate; BJP Questions Credentials

Lok Sabha Election Live: The stage is set for the fourth phase of voting in which 96 seats will go to the polls across nine states and one Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. While all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 of Telangana will go to the polls in this phase, five seats of Bihar, four of Jharkhand, eight of Madhya Pradesh, 11 of Maharashtra, four of Odisha, 13 of Uttar Pradesh, eight of West Bengal and one from Jammu and Kashmir are up for grab.

The BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc are locked in a tight contest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the NDA campaign while Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the INDIA-bloc's rallies across the country. Amid this, Rahul Gandhi has invited PM Modi for a debate on election issues to which the BJP has questioned his credential saying that he is just an MP of the Congress party.

