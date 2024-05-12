Lok Sabha Polls Live: Rahul Invites PM For Debate; BJP Questions Credentials
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: The stage is set for fourth phase voting with 96 seats up fro grab across 10 states.
Trending Photos
Lok Sabha Election Live: The stage is set for the fourth phase of voting in which 96 seats will go to the polls across nine states and one Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. While all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 of Telangana will go to the polls in this phase, five seats of Bihar, four of Jharkhand, eight of Madhya Pradesh, 11 of Maharashtra, four of Odisha, 13 of Uttar Pradesh, eight of West Bengal and one from Jammu and Kashmir are up for grab.
The BJP-led NDA and Congress-led INDIA bloc are locked in a tight contest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the NDA campaign while Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the INDIA-bloc's rallies across the country. Amid this, Rahul Gandhi has invited PM Modi for a debate on election issues to which the BJP has questioned his credential saying that he is just an MP of the Congress party.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates
Bengal Lok Sabha Chunav Live: Modi To Hold Four Rallies In State Amid Tough Challenge From TMC
Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal today for the day where he will campaign for party candidates. Modi will hold four rallies starting with a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arjun Singh in Barrackpore at 11:30 am. After that, the Prime Minister will address people in Hooghly in support of BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee at 1 pm. In Arambagh, PM Modi will campaign for BJP candidate Arup Kumar at 2:30 pm. The Prime Minister will hold a meeting in Howrah at 4 pm also. Read Detailed Story Here
Lok Sabha Chunav Live: BJP Questions Rahul's Credential For Debate With Modi
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's debate challenge, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "As far as the debate is concerned, Rahul Gandhi is neither the leader of the opposition nor the president of the Congress party nor the chairman of the Indy alliance, he is just an MP, so how is he comparing with the Prime Minister."
जहां तक डीबेट का सवाल है तो राहुल गांधी न तो नेता प्रतिपक्ष हैं न कांग्रेस पार्टी के अध्यक्ष हैं और न ही इंडी गठबंधन के चेयरमैन, वो मात्र एक सांसद है, तो वे प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी से तुलना कैसे कर रहे हैं।
ये कोई कांग्रेस पार्टी नहीं है जहां अध्यक्ष भले ही खड़गे जी… pic.twitter.com/cVP8XK9n6g
— Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SudhanshuTrived) May 11, 2024
Lok Sabha Live: Rahul's Debate Poser To Narendra Modi
Inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a debate, Rahul Gandhi said, "It would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy. Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue."
स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रमुख दलों का एक मंच से अपना विज़न देश के समक्ष रखना एक सकारात्मक पहल होगी।
कांग्रेस इस पहल का स्वागत करती है और चर्चा का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करती है।
देश प्रधानमंत्री जी से भी इस संवाद में हिस्सा लेने की अपेक्षा करता है। pic.twitter.com/YMWWqzBRhE
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2024