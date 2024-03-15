ZEE NEWS-MATRIZE Opinion Poll: NDA To Dominate Bihar Lok Sabha Elections With 53% Vote Share
The ZEE NEWS-MATRIZE's nationwide opinion poll follows Prime Minister Modi’s Srinagar visit and CAA Implementation.
New Delhi: The announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates could be made tomorrow. Prior to this, an opinion poll was conducted for ZEE NEWS by MATRIZE. This opinion poll was carried out right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srinagar and the nationwide implementation of the CAA. The poll was conducted between February 27 and March 13. In this opinion poll, the views of 113,848 individuals were gathered across 543 Lok Sabha seats. This included 61,475 men and 37,568 women.
Additionally, the opinions of 14,799 first-time voters were also included. The results of the opinion poll have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. It should be noted that these are not the election results but merely an opinion poll. This opinion poll should not be construed as an attempt to influence the elections in any way.
Zee News-MATRIZE Opinion Polls: What People Said On NDA's Economic Decisions?
In the ZEE NEWS & MATRIZE survey, we asked the public if they are satisfied with the economic decisions taken over the last 10 years:
32 percent of people believe they are very satisfied.
40 percent say they are somewhat satisfied.
24 percent express dissatisfaction.
4 percent do not know…
Lok Sabha Elections Opinion Poll LIVE Updates: What's The Situation In Bihar?
The opinion poll for Bihar predicts 37 seats for NDA, 3 seats for I.N.D.I.A., and no seats for others. The ZEE NEWS-MATRIZE opinion poll indicates a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
In the ZEE NEWS & MATRIZE survey, it is estimated that NDA will receive 53 percent of the votes in Bihar, while the INDIA coalition is expected to get only 31 percent of the votes. Others may receive 16 percent of the votes.