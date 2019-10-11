close

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet in Mahabalipuram live updates

The meeting in Mahabalipuram, which has a historical connect with China, is the second informal meeting between the two leaders in the last two years.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, October 11, 2019 - 14:23
ANI Photo

The historical coastal town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu will provide the setting for the second informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders will have tete-e-tete as also delegation-level talks to strengthen bilateral ties.

The two leaders would meet in Mahabalipuram in the evening and visit some UNESCO world heritage sites. And even though, this is an informal meet, issues like terrorism, trade and border conflict may also feature during the one-on-one talks between the two leaders. 

Here are the Live updates:

Navy, Coast Guard deploy warships for security

11 October 2019, 14:19 PM

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit receives Chinese President Xi Jinping. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram today.

11 October 2019, 14:15 PM

As per sources, the duration of engagement between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi will be 6 hours. 

11 October 2019, 14:05 PM

Grand cultural welome for Xi at Chennai airport. Folk dancers also present. 

11 October 2019, 14:03 PM

Chennai airport is decked up for Chinese president Xi Jinping's arrival. 

11 October 2019, 14:01 PM

Xi Jinping will will head to Mamallapuram, almost 50 km away from Chennai, to participate in the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

11 October 2019, 13:54 PM

vAs per IANS, Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit, CM Palaniswami will also be present when Modi receives Xi at Chennai airport.

11 October 2019, 13:44 PM

PM Modi to receive Chinese President Xi Jinping at Arjuna's Penance 

11 October 2019, 13:40 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai. 

11 October 2019, 13:37 PM

Less than an hour before the Chinese President's arrival, school children, members of Chinese community and others gather around ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai. 

11 October 2019, 13:31 PM

11 October 2019, 13:21 PM

Five suspected Tibetans were arrested by the police for allegedly trying to protest near ITC Grand Chola, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated to stay during his two-day visit.

11 October 2019, 13:21 PM

PM Modi leaves for Fisherman's Cove where he will be staying. Fisherman's Cove is en route to Mamallapuram from Tiruvidanthai. Modi will travel by road to Mamallapuram from there.

11 October 2019, 13:21 PM

Chopper carrying PM Modi landed at Tiruvidanthai helipad, that was set up during the Defence Expo last year.

11 October 2019, 13:20 PM

PM Modi tweets in Tamil, Mandarin and Chinese, says he is happy to be in Tamil Nadu.

11 October 2019, 13:19 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Chennai airport. He was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at the airport. 

11 October 2019, 13:18 PM

Indian Coast Guard ships were also deployed in the waters near the Shore Temple -- the second century-old granite architecture built by the Pallava kings to provide security from any seaborne threat. 

11 October 2019, 13:18 PM

The historic coastal town of Mamallapuram will provide the setting for the meeting between Modi and Xi.

11 October 2019, 13:16 PM

Flags of India and China have been put up around the area to mark the summit. The airport has also been decked up traditionally with banana leaves, flower garlands, and fruits.

11 October 2019, 13:16 PM

The historic coastal town of Mamallapuram will provide the setting for the meeting between Modi and Xi.

11 October 2019, 13:15 PM

Modi and Xi will have one-on-one, as well as delegation-level talks to strengthen bilateral ties.

11 October 2019, 13:14 PM

The two leaders had their first inaugural informal summit in China's Wuhan on April 27 and 28 last year.

