Odisha Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for 21 Lok Sabha seats of Odisha will be taken up at 8am on June 4. The state holds an important place in the Lok Sabha polls as many a times it plays decisive role in helping any party reach majority because the ruling Biju Janata Dal has not directly allied with either the BJP or the Congress since 2009. Though the BJD had supported the Narendra Modi-led BJP on multiple occasions in Parliament, the two are contesting against each-other not only in the Lok Sabha but also in the assembly polls.

The 21 seats of Odisha went to the polls in the last four phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The state has recorded a good voter turnout averaging around 74%. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had bagged eight seats while the ruling BJD managed to win 12 seats. One seat went to the Congress.

The Odisha Lok Sabha exit polls have predicted significant gains for the BJP this time with the saffron party expected to win 16-20 seats while the BJD is likely to bag 0-4 seats and Congress 0-1.