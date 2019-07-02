Parliament live updates: PM lashes out at Akash Vijayvargiya at BJP's Parliamentary party meet

2 July 2019, 11:34 AM
Speaking at the Parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi spoke of the incident in which BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya wielded a bat and assaulted a civic official during an argument with a team of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) over demolition of a dilapidated building in Ganji Compound area last week. Lashing out at the BJP MLA, who is the son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, the PM said that such behaviour will not be tolerated. Sources say that he told the BJP leaders that he is not toiling so hard so that people can behave in such a fashion. "Such people should be expelled from the party," he is said to have asserted at the meeting.
2 July 2019, 11:14 AM
BJP's first Parliamentary Party Meeting in the Modi government 2.0 which was underway at the Parliament library building in New Delhi has ended.
2 July 2019, 10:47 AM
DMK's TR Baalu has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'derogatory and insulting remarks by Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry'
2 July 2019, 10:47 AM
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over illegal digging of coal mines in reserved forest of Tinsukia District in Assam. Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over restriction of education loan for technical course in National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accredited colleges.
2 July 2019, 10:38 AM
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda and other leaders at BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament library building.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda & other leaders at BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament library building. pic.twitter.com/aUGEOidUem
— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
2 July 2019, 10:36 AM
All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will attend the first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party under Modi 2.0 today. The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place last Tuesday, but it was cancelled due to the sudden demise of BJP’s Rajasthan unit chief Madan Lal Saini. Usually when Parliament is in session, the BJP parliamentary party meeting takes place every Tuesday.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP parliamentary party meeting in Parliament library. pic.twitter.com/L2YyQf6Yok
— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
2 July 2019, 10:35 AM
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey will move the Bill further to amend the Dentists Act, 1948, be taken into consideration.
2 July 2019, 10:34 AM
Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey will move the Bill further to amend the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, be taken into consideration.
2 July 2019, 10:33 AM
In Lok Sabha today, Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Shri N.k. Premachandran Dr. Shashi Tharoor Prof. Saugata Roy will move the resolution: “That this House disapproves of the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 (No. 5 of 2019) promulgated by the President on 21 February, 2019."