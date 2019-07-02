Parliament live updates: PM lashes out at Akash Vijayvargiya at BJP's Parliamentary party meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior party leaders in attendance.

Prime Minister Modi issued several directives to the BJP MPs during the meeting. This was BJP's first parliamentary party meeting under Modi 2.0. The meeting was earlier scheduled to take place last Tuesday, but it was cancelled due to sudden demise of BJP’s Rajasthan unit chief Madan Lal Saini. Usually when Parliament is in session, the BJP parliamentary party meeting takes place every Tuesday.

Stay with us for live updates from Parliament