Parliament session live: Nitin Gadkari tables Motor Vehicles Amendment bill

15 July 2019, 12:42 PM
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Bill introduced by Home Minister (MoS) G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha.
15 July 2019, 12:38 PM
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act tabled in Lok Sabha. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says 30% driving licence in the country are bogus. He also expressed concerns over road accidents, saying that almost 1.5 lakh lives were lost every year. "I tried hard but could reduce the deaths by just 3-4%," he said.
Referring to the bill, the minister said that it was prepared jointly by transport ministers of 18 states and also discussed by the standing committee.
15 July 2019, 11:14 AM
Members of Parliament of Congress party from Assam protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over flood situation in the state. They demanded that Assam floods must be declared a national issue.
Delhi: Assam Congress MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over flood situation in the state and demand Assam floods to be declared a National Problem pic.twitter.com/FYZTQSfUMx
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019
15 July 2019, 11:12 AM
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'pension of disabled Army personnel'.