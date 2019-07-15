close

Parliament session live: Nitin Gadkari tables Motor Vehicles Amendment bill

In the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill 2019.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 15, 2019 - 12:42
Representational Image

As Parliament convenes on Monday, the Congress party has given an adjournement motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of pension of diabled Army personnel. Meanwhile, members from the party from Assam staged protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue over flood situation in the state. In the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Here are the live updates:

15 July 2019, 12:42 PM

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Amendment Bill introduced by Home Minister (MoS) G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha.

15 July 2019, 12:38 PM

Motor Vehicle Amendment Act tabled in Lok Sabha. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says 30% driving licence in the country are bogus. He also expressed concerns over road accidents, saying that almost 1.5 lakh lives were lost every year. "I tried hard but could reduce the deaths by just 3-4%," he said.

Referring to the bill, the minister said that it was prepared jointly by transport ministers of 18 states and also discussed by the standing committee.

15 July 2019, 11:14 AM

Members of Parliament of Congress party from Assam protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over flood situation in the state. They demanded that Assam floods must be declared a national issue.

15 July 2019, 11:12 AM

Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'pension of disabled Army personnel'.

