Parliament Winter Session live updates: Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon

9 December 2019, 10:57 AM
MP Sonal Mansingh has given notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problem faced by musicians due to damage to instrument in Air India flight to USA.'
9 December 2019, 10:57 AM
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is in Lok Sabha's List of Business for today, to be introduced by the minister.
9 December 2019, 10:52 AM
Indian Union Muslim League party MPs hold a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.
9 December 2019, 10:45 AM
Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, BSP, SP and Left parties have been strongly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon today.
9 December 2019, 10:44 AM
BJP candidate from Yellapur assembly constituency wins.
9 December 2019, 10:34 AM
Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 to be introduced in Lok Sabha after Question Hour.
9 December 2019, 10:31 AM
Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the minister to include Shia community in Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.
9 December 2019, 10:30 AM
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019: This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. The Bill will get nod from both the Houses of the Parliament.
9 December 2019, 10:27 AM
Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweets opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill:
"CAB is a cab ride with a divisive driver to : destabilise destroy our polity values both societal and constitutional with an eye only on political dividends Hath milao Desh bachao !"
9 December 2019, 10:26 AM
Sources say CAB may not be applied in Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah may announce this today while introducing the bill in the Parliament.
9 December 2019, 10:25 AM
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to set up an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army.'
9 December 2019, 10:25 AM
Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'change the name of state of West Bengal to 'Bengal.'
9 December 2019, 10:24 AM
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha opposing introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.
9 December 2019, 10:24 AM
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hits out at central government over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, describes it as 'cab ride with a divisive driver'.