Parliament Winter Session live updates: Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon

It is going to be a action-packed day of Winter Session of Parliament on December 9 as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to table the highly contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. The matter is listed in the day`s business for the Lok Sabha.

The bill aims to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The bill is likely to face strong opposition in Parliament as Congress and other parties in Opposition have been protesting against many clauses of the CAB. The Congress is likely to lead the protest against CAB as the party believes that it is in violation of the Indian Constitution, secular ethos, culture and civilisation.

Ahead of the tabling of Citizen Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday urged BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) to not side with it for "political compulsions".

