Parliament Winter Session live updates: Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon

Tune in to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on Winter Session of Parliament. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 9, 2019 - 10:57
Comments |
ANI Photo

It is going to be a action-packed day of Winter Session of Parliament on December 9 as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to table the highly contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. The matter is listed in the day`s business for the Lok Sabha.

The bill aims to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The bill is likely to face strong opposition in Parliament as Congress and other parties in Opposition have been protesting against many clauses of the CAB. The Congress is likely to lead the protest against CAB as the party believes that it is in violation of the Indian Constitution, secular ethos, culture and civilisation. 

Ahead of the tabling of Citizen Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday urged BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) to not side with it for "political compulsions".

Tune in to the live blog of Zee News for all the updates on Winter Session of Parliament. 

9 December 2019, 10:57 AM

MP Sonal Mansingh has given notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problem faced by musicians due to damage to instrument in Air India flight to USA.'

9 December 2019, 10:57 AM

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament. Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is in Lok Sabha's List of Business for today, to be introduced by the minister.

9 December 2019, 10:52 AM

Indian Union Muslim League party MPs hold a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

9 December 2019, 10:45 AM

Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, BSP, SP and Left parties have been strongly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon today.

 

9 December 2019, 10:44 AM

BJP candidate from Yellapur assembly constituency wins.

9 December 2019, 10:34 AM

Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 to be introduced in Lok Sabha after Question Hour.

9 December 2019, 10:31 AM

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the minister to include Shia community in Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

9 December 2019, 10:30 AM

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019: This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. The Bill will get nod from both the Houses of the Parliament.

9 December 2019, 10:27 AM

Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweets opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill: 

"CAB is a cab ride with a divisive driver to : destabilise destroy our polity values both societal and constitutional with an eye only on political dividends Hath milao Desh bachao !"

9 December 2019, 10:26 AM

Sources say CAB may not be applied in Manipur. Union Home Minister Amit Shah may announce this today while introducing the bill in the Parliament. 

9 December 2019, 10:25 AM

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to set up an Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army.'

9 December 2019, 10:25 AM

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'change the name of state of West Bengal to 'Bengal.'

9 December 2019, 10:24 AM

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha opposing introduction of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019.

9 December 2019, 10:24 AM

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hits out at central government over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, describes it as 'cab ride with a divisive driver'.

